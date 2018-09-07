Trump rallies support in North Dakota, South Dakota — live updates

President Trump is ramping up his campaigning ahead of the 2018 midterms — on Friday, he's rallying support in both North Dakota and South Dakota, after holding a rally in Billings, Montana, the night before.

The president's schedule Friday is a packed one. He holds a roundtable and delivers remarks before a joint fundraising committee in Fargo, North Dakota, before hosting yet another roundtable with supporters and more remarks before another joint fundraising committee in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The president's trip comes as Republicans strive to hold onto the House. The latest CBS News poll shows Democrats are more likely to take control of the House than not. But Mr. Trump has been distracted this week by an explosive new book documenting chaos in the White House from Watergate journalist Bob Woodward, and by a scathing New York Times op-ed from an anonymous senior administration official.

The two accounts have intensified the president's attacks on the "fake news" media, which he already criticizes frequently. The president called the op-ed "unfair," and has suggested that the New York Times hand over the name of its author.