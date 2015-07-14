Nuclear Iran
Latest on Islamic Republic of Iran's hotly contested nuclear program and international efforts to contain it
Iran president vows to "stand up to" U.S. over sanctions
Hassan Rouhani's remarks came a day after the Trump administration announced new, non-nuclear sanctions
Trump administration slaps new sanctions on Iranians
President Trump's aides found a way to let the nuclear deal continue for now, and the administration followed up the announcement with new sanctions
Iranian FM on new sanctions, nuclear deal and Trump
Iran's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, tells CBS News' Margaret Brennan that the nuclear deal is to be withdrawn from or renegotiated
Trump reluctantly lets WH say Iran still complying with nuke deal
Recertification means pact in force and Tehran gets sanctions relief for at least 3 more months, but U.S. Iran policy still very much in flux
U.S., allies disagree about Iran's nuke deal compliance
UN, Europeans "deeply encouraged" by Tehran's "commitment" to nuclear agreement, but U.S. blasts its "destabilizing" actions
Why Iran's hardliners may be cheering Trump's hard line
President's singling out of Islamic Republic, decision to arm its Arab foes, play right into narrative from Iranian clerics and military
Messaging apps push boundaries of Iranian politics
Islamic republic's rulers are losing some ability to clamp down on criticism as Iranians turn to encrypted messaging applications
Haley, Trump administration zero in on Iran
Nikki Haley's comments at the U.N. were the same day President Trump said Iran is "not living up to the spirit of the Obama-era nuclear accord"
Mitch McConnell criticizes Iran nuke deal as "windfall" for Tehran
“The United States will stand with Israel,” the Senate Majority Leader said
After "unsafe" encounter at sea, Iran tests anti-ship missile
Official news agency says ballistic missile hit a floating target from 155 miles away, days “unsafe” maneuver by Iranian fast boats near U.S. spy ship
Iranian boats in "unsafe" encounter with U.S. surveillance ship
U.S. officials say Navy surveillance vessel was forced to change course as Revolutionary Guard fast boats blocked its path in vital waterway
Iran won't admit missile test, but says it wouldn't violate nuke deal
Russia also won't say Tehran tested a ballistic missile, as claimed by U.S., but Moscow also thinks it wouldn't be a problem
Iran president calls Trump threats "meaningless"
Hassan Rouhani compares renegotiating Iran's nuclear deal to "converting a shirt back to cotton," calling Trump's threats "mainly slogans"
U.S. fires warning shots as Iranian boats speed toward warship
Military says USS Mahan fired shots after trying to contact Iranian vessels and being ignored in international waters
Nuke watchdog chief visits Iran for second time
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told the U.N. watchdog head that Iran would abide by the deal if other nations do
Blasting U.S. nuke-deal "violations," Iran vows new nuclear project
President Rouhani orders plans for nuclear powered ships, accusing U.S. Congress of violating deal by extending sanctions
Boeing seals $16.6 billion deal with Iran Air
Deal is one of the most tangible benefits yet for the Islamic Republic from last year's landmark nuclear agreement; U.S. Senate may still sink it
CIA chief speaks out on Trump's threats to scrap Iran deal
Donald Trump threatened during presidential campaign to scrap nuclear deal with Iran
What are Donald Trump's options with the Iran nuclear deal?
Deal that went into effect in January forced Iran to pull back from brink of nuclear weapons capacity in exchange for end to many sanctions
Iran: New project a symbol of nation "enjoying" results of nuke deal
With Russian help, Iran begins first project of its kind since last year's landmark nuclear deal with world powers
Iran deploys air defense system around nuclear site
Video footage posted on state TV's website showed trucks arriving at Fordo nuclear facility and missile launchers being aimed skyward
Iran apparently detains another American
Robin Shanini was in Iran visiting his sick mother when he was taken into custody earlier this month for no apparent reason, his girlfriend says
AP: Confidential document eases Iran nuke constraints
State Dept. refutes report that key restrictions on Iran's nuclear program will start to ease years before the 15-year accord expires
House panel asks State Dept about deletion of part of video briefing
Rep. Jason Chaffetz is asking State Dept about official who deleted several minutes of video from news briefing about Iran deal
Iran tests missile capable of reaching Israel
Latest clear signal from Tehran that the nuclear deal reached with U.S. has its limits, and they will be pushed