Israeli missile hits Iran, U.S. officials confirm

Netanyahu pushes back on calls for restraint in response to Iran attack

Two U.S. officials confirm to CBS News that an Israeli missile has hit Iran. The strike follows last weekend's retaliatory drone and missile attack against Israel, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond to.

Officials were tightlipped about the location or extent of the Israeli strike.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on the sound of explosions over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation for the blast. However, Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program. Iran's government offered no immediate comment. Isfahan is some 215 miles south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

Iran last weekend launched an unprecedented retaliatory strike against Israel in response to a deadly attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria, which killed seven officers, including two generals, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

— Margaret Brennan and James LaPorta contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.