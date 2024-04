Iran launches drone attack toward Israel, the IDF says

Iran on Saturday evening launched drones toward Israel, the Israeli military said.

In a statement, Israel Defense Forces said that Iran launched unmanned aerial vehicles "from within its territory toward Israel."

"The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation," the statement read. "The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli airspace. The IDF is monitoring all targets."

No further details on the assault were immediately provided. Israeli officials told CBS News it could be many hours before the drones reach Israeli airspace.

Iran's attack comes in retaliation for an April 1 Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Israeli citizens in a video address on Saturday night, saying, "In recent years, and even more so in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran. Our defense systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and attack. The State of Israel is strong, the IDF is strong, the public is strong."

President Biden had returned to the White House on Saturday in preparation for an imminent attack. The White House issued a statement that said Mr. Biden will meet with the principals of the National Security Council to address the events in the Middle East. Earlier on Saturday Mr. Biden was briefed by National Security Advisor Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Finer.

On Friday, Mr. Biden urged Iran not to move forward, saying his message to Tehran was: "Don't." Earlier in the week the U.S. sent a senior general to Israel this week to coordinate with the close American ally on any response it might make to an Iranian attack.

Tensions in the region, however, continued to rise. On Saturday, commandos from special forces unit of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. government called on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately. "Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law," said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "It must be condemned unequivocally, and we will work with our partners to hold Iran to account for its actions."

All U.S. embassies in the Middle East were put on high alert and required to hold emergency action committee meetings. Diplomats in Lebanon and Israel were specifically told not to travel to certain areas within those countries.

State media reported Jordan has closed its airspace "in light of the escalating risks in the region," and Israel announced they would close their airspace from 1:00 to 5:00 a.m. local time.