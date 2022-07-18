Monday's Show Info. (7/18/22)
SMUD Giving Monday at the Fair
July 18 & 25, from 11am-3pm
Bring 3 Non-Perishable Items
Get Free Same-Day Admission
1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
http://www.calexpostatefair.com
http://www.calexpostatefair.com/fair/smud-giving-mondays-at-the-fair/
Summer At The Ranch
Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm
10700 CA 120, Oakdale
IG: Green_Earth_Aromatherapy
FB: greeneartharoma
http://www.greeneartharomatherapy.com
New in the Neighborhood: Bank of Hype
http://www.bankofhype.com
Instagram and Facebook @bankofhype
SMartiPAINTS CRAFTS
Summer At The Ranch
Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm
10700 CA 120, Oakdale
IG & FB: SMartiPaints Crafts
Epic Sports Cards
http://www.facebook.com/groups/epicsportscards
Instagram & Twitter: @Breaksbyepic
Golden Pond Water Plants
3275 Sierra College Blvd, Loomis
Open Thursday-Sunday, 10am-4pm
http://www.goldenpondwaterplants.com
New in the Neighborhood
River City Pop Shop
5493 Carlson Dr., Suite A
Sacramento
Instagram: @rivercitypopshop
Summer At The Ranch
Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm
10700 CA 120, Oakdale
Unique Gem Creations
FB: Unique Gem Creations
IG: unique_gem_creations
http://www.uniquegemcreations.com
FB & IG: Classic Princess Parties
http://www.classicprincessparties.com
Safetytown Returns
http://www.elkgrovepd.org/community/kids_and_teens/safety_town_
Emigh Hardware
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://www.emigh.com
