Horrible boss? Here's how to deal.
First, identify the type of bad boss you have. Then, figure out if you can mitigate their impact — or if it's time to quit.
Fewer companies are hiring people in remote jobs, even though workers still want the flexibility of work-from-home roles.
Changing social norms around gender call for updated inclusivity policies in the workplace, experts say.
A court ruled that abstaining from workplace socializing is a "fundamental freedom" — at least in France.
Failing to recognize employees' contributions can spur them to leave. Sometimes that's by design, research shows.
Rising cases of flu, COVID-19 and RSV are causing working parents to stay home with sick kids.
New transparency laws — requiring employers to post salaries — shed light on how much a range of jobs pay.
Nearly 20% of employees rate their mental health as only fair or poor, a Gallup poll found.
Overly broad salary ranges give job seekers little intel and could even dissuade them from applying, experts say.
New laws seek to empower workers by requiring businesses to disclose a salary range in job postings.
Securing a professional reference can be tricky, especially if you don't want to tip off your boss that you're looking for a new job.
Chronic stress and a harsh work environment is linked to heart disease, cancer, depression and other problems, report finds.
The pandemic has reordered what people look for in a job. Flexibility is key, a new ranking shows.
Where you work can have a bigger impact on career success than your skills or educational credentials, report finds.
Want to ace your next job interview? First, make sure to avoid these basic errors, career experts warn.
If you're among the growing number of workers getting laid off, it's vital to know your rights — and what mistakes to avoid.
"Pay transparency is the future. There is no way of getting around it," one compensation expert said.
Pandemic has frayed relationship between employees and bosses, leading to greater disengagement at work, survey suggests.
A growing number of Americans say they're done going the extra mile for their employers. Some experts call that progress.
Highlight how you stand out rather than focusing on your own increased costs of living.
It's hard to escape stress completely, and some people like it, but these occupations have plenty, or very little
Neighbors on Monday tied bows and balloons to their homes in memory of Athena Strand, who loved the color pink.
The co-anchors' leave of absence comes nearly a week after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair, who are both married to other people, cozying up in public.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that an investigation was underway to determine whether it was "an act of malfeasance or otherwise."
"It's more of that 'good news is bad news,'" said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
Tree growers expect to hike their prices as much as 15% from a year ago, an industry survey found.
Biden administration program forgiving up to $20,000 in student loans remains hung up in court.
The Brooklyn Nets had suspended the NBA star after he shared a link to an antisemitic film on social media.
Although Warnock led on Election Day, he didn't win more than 50% of the vote, which is required to avoid a runoff in Georgia.
The sentencing judge said the suspended attorney "has done great evil for which he must answer."
Republican Kari Lake still refuses to concede to Democrat Katie Hobbs, the next Arizona governor.
The court heard arguments in a case about a Christian business owner who says her religious beliefs prevent her from creating custom websites for a same-sex wedding.
Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin now only faces records falsification charges.
Health officials are redoubling calls for Americans to get vaccinated, with flu shots lagging previous seasons.
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute between the drug industry and insurers — and patients are, again, caught in the middle.
Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about the symptoms of vasculitis that suddenly disrupted his life.
The lawsuits and other concerns from patients' parents about the hospital have raised alarms at the highest levels of state government.
Prosecutors say the suspect called and threatened the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center after misinformation spread online about procedures at Boston Children's Hospital.
All positive depictions of the LGBTQ+ community in literature, film, television, online and more will now be illegal in Russia.
"The idea being passed around that you can't drink in Qatar is wrong. There are places," one American fan said.
Western nations want to hinder Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine without driving up global energy prices.
"There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "...I was terrified."
The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors brought together politicians and entertainers to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Vlad Duthiers was at the ceremony.
A group of Taylor Swift fans is suing Ticketmaster over what it claims are botched sales for the singer's upcoming concert tour. The suit includes charges of fraud, price fixing and deception.
A new trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" has been released. In the clip, Harry accuses the "hierarchy of the family" of "leaking" and the "planting" stories in the press. The first episodes will begin streaming Dec. 8.
Bob McGrath was known as Bob Johnson to many children and adults around the world, and was behind many classic "Sesame Street" songs, including "The People in Your Neighborhood."
New data shows hate speech on Twitter is rising following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that slurs against Black people more than tripled the 2022 average, while slurs against gay people rose 58%. Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, joins CBS News to discuss.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company won't be cutting jobs despite mounting tech industry layoffs. Bloomberg Tech reporter Jackie Davalos joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
The man behind cutting-edge companies Tesla and SpaceX recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. What followed has been a chaotic period for the social media platform (and its advertisers), as the modern-day "town square" has been shaken to its core.
Elon Musk, the man behind cutting-edge companies Tesla and SpaceX, recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. What followed has been a chaotic period for the social media platform, during which Musk has invited back some users who had previously been banned or otherwise restricted; fired employees en masse; and rolled back content moderation. To what end? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with tech journalist Kara Swisher and cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos about Musk's impact on the company so far.
Five "eco innovators" have been named winners of the second-ever Earthshot Prize. Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez is co-founder and co-CEO of NotPla, is a company that uses plants and seaweed as an alternative to single-use plastic packaging and a winner of the Earthshot Prize. He joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss their work and the significance of the award.
The inventors were honored with $1.2 million in prize money to boost their work.
America's largest rivers are reaching their lowest levels ever, threatening water access for millions. CBS News anchor Anne-Marie Green breaks down the ongoing water scarcity crisis.
It is oozing at a speed of less than 50 yards per hour, meaning it takes about two hours to move the length of a football field.
Tampa's police chief resigned following an investigation into a traffic stop during which she was heard asking for special treatment in a body cam video. Mary O'Conner and her husband were pulled over for driving an unregistered golf cart on the road. Jeff Pegues has the story.
The small community of Paradise, Texas, was rocked after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found two days after being reported missing from her home. A 31-year-old FedEx driver is being held and police say he has confessed to her kidnapping and killing. Omar Villafranca has more.
Gunfire at two power substations in North Carolina has caused widespread outages. Moore County has declared a state of emergency as roughly 35,000 customers are still without power. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
Oklahoma prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against a 67-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering four men whose bodies were found in a river.
A final major engine firing went off without a hitch to put the Orion capsule on course for Sunday re-entry and splashdown.
Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio float outside the space station to install the third of six new roll-out solar blankets.
China has sent three astronauts to its recently built Tiangong space station, marking a major step for China's independent space program. Plus, NASA is celebrating the successes of its Artemis 1 mission. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood discussed the latest.
The Shenzhou 15 crew will take over from three fellow space station fliers as China establishes a permanent presence in low-Earth orbit.
The way the border looks depends on the relationship between the two countries... and a lot more.
After Linda Slaten was murdered in 1981, her sons Jeff and Tim spent almost 40 years hoping their mother's case would get solved. Take a look inside the investigation.
The Orion spacecraft is sending back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.3-million-mile journey around the moon.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled a winter wonderland of decorations inspired by the theme, "We the People."
An inside look at the case against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and how decades later, doubt has been cast on his guilt.
We travel to Connecticut to see how homeowners can save on rising energy costs. We also visit the community of Buffalo, New York, less than a year after a tragic mass shooting. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
The Oxford English Dictionary is the latest publisher to announce its 2022 word of the year, and "goblin mode" is the winner. CBS News' John Dickerson has more on the choice.
The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors brought together politicians and entertainers to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Vlad Duthiers was at the ceremony.
A group of Taylor Swift fans is suing Ticketmaster over what it claims are botched sales for the singer's upcoming concert tour. The suit includes charges of fraud, price fixing and deception.
The Department of Homeland Security is delaying its Real ID enforcement for a third time. The new deadline for domestic fliers is now May 7, 2025.