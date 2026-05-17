"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper announces pregnancy with 1st child

Alex Cooper, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the United States, announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child.

The "Call Her Daddy" host shared the news in an Instagram post that showed her in a white crop top and sweatpants while looking at her husband, producer Matt Kaplan. Cooper and Kaplan tied the knot in April 2024.

"Our family," Cooper wrote, along with a white heart emoji.

Cooper also shared the post on her Instagram story, along with a more candid selfie of herself and Kaplan. In another post, she joked that she was "honestly happy" to "finally stop trying to hide the bump."

Cooper did not share a due date or any other information about her pregnancy.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend the YouTube Brandcast event at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2026 in New York City. Noam Galai

Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast has over 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, while Cooper herself has over 7.2 million followers on Instagram. Cooper was also the subject of the recent Hulu documentary "Call Her Alex."

Most "Call Her Daddy" listeners are Gen Z and millennial women, according to CBS Boston. The program features frequent celebrity guests, including former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 run for president. Conversations on the podcast often cover relationships, celebrity gossip and pop culture. The conversation with Harris focused on women's issues, which Cooper said was the topic she as a podcaster was most qualified to ask about, according to CBS Boston.