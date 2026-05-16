Ice cream sold in 17 states recalled for potential metal fragments

Straus Family Creamery is voluntarily recalling a variety of organic ice cream flavors and sizes sold in 17 states because of concerns there may be metal fragments in the frozen treats, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

No injuries have been reported because of the issue, the FDA said.

The recall affects some products sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. The affected items were on shelves beginning on May 4, the FDA said.

Pints of Straus Family Creamery's dutch chocolate ice cream. Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The affected products can be determined by their best-by dates, the FDA said. Best-by dates are printed on the bottom of the container. The recalled products include:

Vanilla bean pints with best-by dates of Dec. 23 and 28, 2026, with the manufacturing code 7-84830-10030-6.

Strawberry pints with a Dec. 25, 2026, best-by date and the manufacturing code 7-84830-10095-5.

Strawberry quarts with a Dec. 24, 2026, best-by date and the manufacturing code 7-84830-10097-9.

Cookie dough pints with a Dec. 26, 2026, best-by date and the manufacturing code 7-84830-10104-4.

Dutch chocolate quarts with a Dec. 27, 2026, best-by date and the manufacturing code 7-84830-10012-2.

Mint chip quarts with a Dec. 30, 2026, best-by date and the manufacturing code 7-84830-10050-4.

Straus Family Creamery is working with retailers to remove the affected products from shelves, the FDA said. Anyone who has purchased an affected container should dispose of the product.

Straus said it would not offer refunds, but would issue vouchers to interested customers so they can buy another carton. Voucher information is available on the company's website.

"Food safety and product quality remain top priorities for Straus," the company said on the recall page.