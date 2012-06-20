Terrorism in the U.S.
Complete coverage of terrorism plots involving targets in the U.S.
Latest
-
Analysis: History of racial inequality still haunts us
Bryan Stevenson, founder of The Equal Justice Initiative, says Trump "didn't get it" with his response to Charlottesville's violence
-
"I went into the Army believing that we had to defeat the Nazis": WWII vets weigh in
Willian Johnson, Henry Beckam Jr. and Edward Field fought in World War II on the side of history that believed in freedom for all
-
"I think for myself": Trump voters speak out in wake of Charlottesville
Atlanta Republicans Janelle Jones, Ellen Diehl and Lucretia Hughes say their support for Trump hasn't lessened
-
Charlottesville victim's father: "Just forgive each other"
During the service, Heather Heyer's father spoke about her passion for equality
-
Charlottesville car attack suspect, rally organizers sued
Plaintiffs say they were injured when car driven by James Fields Jr. rammed into their vehicle; suit accuses rally organizers of inciting a riot
-
Momentum building to remove Confederate monuments
Baltimore, Birmingham, Alabama, Gainvesville, Florida among latest to do it post-Charlottesville, despite controversy
-
White House: GOP should say Trump was "entirely correct"
CBS News obtained copy of memo with guidance on how Republicans should handle questions about president's controversial remarks on Charlottesville
-
LeBron James blasts Trump, calls him "so-called president"
In emotional speech, calls for unity post-Charlottesville and love is only path for society to get better
-
Reaction after Trump doubles down on Charlottesville remarks
President Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his initial statement about the violence in Charlottesville, saying people "on both sides" were responsible for violence. Politico congressional reporter Rachael Bade and CBSN political contributor and TIME White House correspondent Zeke Miller joined "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest out of the Trump White House -- and how lawmakers are reacting.
-
Analysis: 2 sides of Charlottesville not equal
CBS News reporter Paula Reid was on the ground in Charlottesville during the demonstration, has a different view of what happened there
-
What is the "alt-left" Trump was talking about?
On Tuesday, the president said the "alt-left" was partly responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend
-
Who are the members of white supremacist groups?
Christian Picciolini, a former skinhead, now says "it's the average American" and that they feel affirmed by Trump
-
Trump on Charlottesville: "I think there's blame on both sides"
In a statement that was supposed to be focused on infrastructure, the president doubled down on his response to the domestic terror attack at a white supremacist rally
-
Hot dog cook outed as Charlottesville demonstrator quits job
Top Dog posted a notice saying Cole White, who was identified as a white supremacist demonstrator on Twitter, is no longer an employee
-
FBI, DHS report warned of threat posed by white supremacists
In May, agencies found small cells within the white supremacist movement would continue to pose a threat over the next year
-
Obama's Charlottesville message makes Twitter history
Obama's tweet is now considered the top of the three most-liked tweets in history since the social media site launched
-
Activists using social media trying to shame white supremacists
Logan Smith, who runs the Twitter account "Yes, You're Racist," has started posting photos of protesters on his Twitter page
-
Car attack suspect previously accused of assaulting mother
James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is accused of killing a woman protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday and injuring 19 others
-
Author on the "troubling truth" of Charlottesville white supremacists
Author J.D. Vance, who wrote about disaffection felt by American working class, also says white nationalists are "a small segment" of Trump's supporters
-
Grounds of conflict: "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands gathered at the "Unite the Right" rally in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday morning. Riots, chants and violence began before the rally was set to start. Counter-protesters yelled "Nazi scum" and chanted "Black Lives Matter." In each shot of this footage, there's a different story unfolding. The city declared unlawful assembly around noon -- the original slated start time for the rally. By early afternoon, law enforcement kenneled the park and streets ordering everyone in the area to evacuate immediately. Watch more from the scene in Virginia. By: Anisah Jabar
-
White supremacist rallies in Va. lead to violence
Demonstrators displaying Nazi salutes and chants stir tensions in Charlottesville, erupting in deadly clashes with counter-demonstrators
-
3 arrested in connection to Charlottesville violence, police say
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe earlier declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response
-
U.S. soldier faces charges of supporting terrorism
A U.S. soldier based in Hawaii has been arrested on terrorism charges. Ikaika Kang is accused of providing material support to ISIS. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with details.
-
U.S. soldier arrested on terrorism charges
An American soldier on active duty has been arrested in Hawaii on terrorism charges. The FBI accuses 34-year-old Ikaika Kang of providing material support to ISIS. Paula Reid has more.
-
Flint airport officer stabbed in attack released from hospital
Jeff Neville was discharged on Monday, days after he was stabbed in an attack at Bishop International Airport