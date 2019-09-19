An army of RBG's clerks gathered to meet her casket
When justices die, their former clerks traditionally stand vigil by their former boss' casket as they lie in repose.
Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death Friday at age 87. CBS News' Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor this Special Report with chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court. It comes as Republicans and Democrats escalate their fight over how to fill her vacancy. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with the latest from Capitol Hill.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be expected from the day, and what big names may turn out to honor Ginsburg.
After a private ceremony, the public will be able to pay its respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps.
As the fight over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement heats up, the big question is, what's next for the Supreme Court? CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joined CBSN to talk about how this vacancy may impact upcoming cases.
Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are considered the frontrunners as Mr. Trump considers who will succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.
Senator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming nominee.
The Supreme Court and the country will pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the court Wednesday and Thursday, after a private service Wednesday morning for her family, close friends and fellow justices and their spouses. Friday, the late justice will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Jan Crawford reports.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and Los Angeles Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn join CBSN to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill and the push for filling the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Washington is gearing up for a tense political battle over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many Republicans are pushing for the process to be completed as quickly as possible, but Joe Biden and other Democrats argue that the next president should be the one to nominate Justice Ginsburg's successor. Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a top campaign issue. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and Boston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin spoke to "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about who President Trump may pick and if Democrats can do anything to stop him.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fighter who overcame so many obstacles to forge a career in the law. Later, she never stopped fighting for justice, with grace, exceeded only by the strength of her convictions. Here is Justice Ginsburg, in her own words.
The Supreme Court nomination battle is spilling onto the campaign trail. Both candidates are using the possibility of a court dominated by conservatives in their appeal to crucial voters: suburban women. Ed O'Keefe takes a look.
President Trump told reporters it is his duty to nominate a Supreme Court justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. CBS News has learned two women are among the top contenders. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
Fallout from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death; Frontline doc examines 'choice' between candidates
The political battle has already begun over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump could name is nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as soon as this week. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Washington, and Loyola University law professor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with a closer look.
Senators are bracing for a fierce fight over who will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to explain how the battle lines are taking shape.
President Trump is planning to quickly nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reversing the stance Republicans took in 2016 when a seat opened up in an election year. Reed Galen, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, says doing so exposes the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans.
CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN's Vlad Duthiers to discuss how the Biden campaign is changing its focus in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.
The late justice will also lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
RBG, who died on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is being honored and remembered in many ways.
Ilya Shapiro, director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, joined CBSN to discuss the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, and the impact she made on the country's laws.
Linda Hirshman, author of "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World" joins CBSN to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's impact on women's rights and late-in-life pop culture stardom.
The Supreme Court Justice who inspired young and old alike in her fight for equal rights also inspired a popular reputation as the "Notorious RBG"
Administration health officials testified after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
The president is expected to announce his Supreme Court pick in three days.
"I think a lot of people like me and others, they're kind of suburban women, are kind of misled a little bit and kind of sad about the direction the Republican Party is going," McCain said.
Including Ginsburg, there have been 16 vacancies on the Supreme Court that have occurred during an election year.
Democrats dismissed the investigation as "faulty" and rooted in Russian disinformation.
Here's what the term really means – and how it does, and doesn't, apply to today's politics.
The bill responds to the conflicts House Democrats have had with the White House during the Trump presidency.
On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Antony Blinken about Biden's foreign policy priorities and his approach to top global security challenges.
Germany called the move by "Europe's last dictator" to assume his 6th term in office quietly, "very telling."
Detained by armed troops in a large operation, "Vissarion" apparently realized he was Jesus after losing his job as a traffic cop.
There are only about 30 of the long-finned pilot whales from the pod still alive, and rescuers are racing to save as many as possible.
It's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
"This is the moment when we must act," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons as hit pubs and restaurants with new rules.
If another coronavirus wave hits the city, "I wouldn't even waste my time — I would just close," Ed McFarland says.
Jeff Daniels joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role as former FBI Director James Comey. The Showtime two-part series "The Comey Rule" first follows the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and then turns to the first months of the Trump presidency.
The CDC also stresses that Halloween costume masks are not acceptable substitutes for cloth masks.
Comedians and talk show hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new book, "God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx." The duo gives their best life advice on dating, fame and taking late night TV by storm.
Ellen DeGeneres began the new season of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic work environment. In front of a virtual audience, she apologized to her staff, "I want to say I'm am so sorry to the people who were affected." Jamie Yuccas reports.
Jordan will serve as majority owner of the single-car team.
President Trump has touted $5 billion fund dedicated to teaching "real history" of the U.S.
On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Antony Blinken about Biden's foreign policy priorities and his approach to top global security challenges.
Social media platform launched probe after users complained that its photo preview tool appears biased.
Civvl offers to help people find work evicting others, saying "there is plenty of work due to the dismal economy."
Despite budget worries, NASA's administrator remains optimistic about a 2024 moon landing.
There are only about 30 of the long-finned pilot whales from the pod still alive, and rescuers are racing to save as many as possible.
Bayous are overflowing their banks as some areas are inundated by more than a foot of relentless rain.
2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
An asteroid is passing extremely close to Earth this week — and skywatchers have a chance to spot it.
Scientists have found a glowing aurora surrounding the famous comet Chury.
"I sneezed two times then the teacher told me to go to the nurse," said the boy, Lancinet Keita.
Phase 3 test launching Wednesday will be one of the world's biggest vaccine studies, with 60,000 volunteers.
"This is the moment when we must act," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons as hit pubs and restaurants with new rules.
Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus deaths and still has the most cases in the world, with over 6.8 million people sickened by the virus since January.
Social media platform launched probe after users complained that its photo preview tool appears biased.
Steakhouse chain blames indoor dining closures and landlords' "refusal" to reduce its rent.
The 570-foot-long "Arktika" is designed to smash Putin's Russia a path of "sovereignty" through ice 9 feet deep in the sensitive northern region.
Documents were unearthed by congressional committees looking into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
But gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households, as tens of millions endured job losses and shrinking income.
The death of the 26-year-old Black woman during a March 13 raid has galvanized a nationwide push for police reform and racial justice.
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. ET after receiving a lethal injection at the same prison where five others have been executed this year.
"He put his hands in the air, dropped the bag, and they continued to shoot him, even though he posed no threat," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said of the 29-year-old who was killed in August.
Pascale Ferrier has been charged with making threats against the president of the United States, and will make her first appearance in federal court in Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon.
A federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
Despite budget worries, NASA's administrator remains optimistic about a 2024 moon landing.
The "core space operators" deployed by the U.S. military's controversial newest branch aren't in orbit, they're in Qatar.
Tropical Depression Beta has dropped at least a foot of rain over the Houston area. It's the 23rd tropical cyclone to hit the Atlantic this year and there's still more than two months left in the hurricane season. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain.
As the fight over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement heats up, the big question is, what's next for the Supreme Court? CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joined CBSN to talk about how this vacancy may impact upcoming cases.
As New York City schools begin to reopen, one private school is being hailed as the most prepared for COVID. But teachers at Avenues: The World School disagree, saying their voices aren't being heard. Freelance journalist Caroline Lewis joined CBSN to discuss her reporting.
Feminism has never been more widely proclaimed than it is now. But there is no consensus within the movement about what that means or how to move forward. Are these conflicts getting in the way of progress — or paving the way for growth? This CBSN Originals documentary explores the internal culture wars and the greatest obstacles facing the feminist movement today.