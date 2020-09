Justice Ginsburg to lie in state as nation mourns her loss The Supreme Court and the country will pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the court Wednesday and Thursday, after a private service Wednesday morning for her family, close friends and fellow justices and their spouses. Friday, the late justice will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Jan Crawford reports.