Watch live: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where Americans can pay their respects to a woman who spent her career fighting for equality and justice.

Ginsburg's casket will arrive in front of the court shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the court, and a private ceremony will take place in the court's Great Hall at 9:30 a.m. Following the private ceremony, the public will be able to pay its respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps.

"The public is invited to pay respects in front of the Building from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Former law clerks of Ginsburg's will serve as honorary pallbearers and line the front of the Supreme Court steps as her casket arrives Wednesday. The remaining justices will remain inside the Great Hall, where the casket will initially be placed.

On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. She will become the first woman to do so.

Ginsburg leaves a legacy of decades of public service fighting for gender and racial equality and justice.