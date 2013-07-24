Royal Baby Boy: George Alexander Louis
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have welcomed a baby boy, Prince George
Latest
-
How Prince George spent his first birthday
Grandparents, godparents and Queen Elizabeth II were all in attendance to celebrate Prince William and Kate's son on Tuesday
-
Prince George's memorable first year
From his big debut to his first overseas tour and taking his first steps, it's been a big year for the little prince
-
New Prince George photos released for 1st birthday
Prince William and Kate's son marvels at butterflies in a new pair of photos released to mark the young royal's first birthday
-
Prince George takes first steps
Not quite a one-year-old, the third-in-line Prince George is already showing his independence with his first steps. Gayle King reports.
-
Three-year-old Prince George's cutest moments
A look at some of the best photos of Prince George of Cambridge--the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate
-
Vanity Fair celebrates Prince George's royal first birthday
Vanity Fair put the future king of England and his mom and dad on the cover for the August issue in a story detailing the challenges faced by the first-time parents. Contributor Katie Nicholl comments on how the couple has tried to maintain privacy and a sense of normalcy.
-
Prince George makes appearance at polo match
The future king of England was on the sidelines of a charity polo match Sunday. He made small steps holding his mother's hand for support while his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, played in the match. Gayle King reports.
-
Kate makes her return in skinny jeans
Prince William's wife Kate made her first public appearance since leaving the hospital after the birth of her baby, Prince George. The Duke and Duchess helped kick off a marathon in Wales. CBS News' Alphonso Van Marsh reports from London.
-
Kate joins Will at marathon in Wales - her first public appearance since giving birth
The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince William at the start of a 135-mile ultra marathon in Wales but she did not bring young Prince George. Gayle King reports.
-
Duchess Kate's nurse falls for prank call
London hospital where Duchess Kate is being treated was on the receiving end of a hoax call from a radio station
-
Prince William insists his is a different kind of royal family
Prince William said in an interview released Monday that he is trying to be an independent parent, putting him and Kate Middleton in sharp contrast with other royal families. The first portraits of Prince George were captured by Kate's father. Mark Phillips reports.
-
Prince William: Prince George "pretty loud, extremely good-looking"
Prince William made one of his first public appearances since the birth of his son, Prince George, at an agriculture fair in Anglesey, Wales. The Duke of Cambridge told spectators that his newborn son is "pretty loud and, of course, extremely good-looking." CBSNews.com's Ken Lombardi reports.
-
Prince Charles: We'll call the new prince "Georgie"
At an Oyster Festival outside of London, Prince Charles said George is a very good name for his first grandchild, but the family will be calling the baby "Georgie." Charlie Rose reports.
-
Royal baby: The LEGO edition
LEGOLAND Windsor, near London, is celebrating the birth of Prince George in its own unique way. The exhibition is attracting international attention.
-
Royal baby name: Fit for a king?
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge announced they've chosen the name George Alexander Louis for their son. Six kings have been called George. The newborn is third-in-line for the throne. Norah O'Donnell reports.
-
Royal baby name game is over
Prince William and his wife revealed the name of their new son, George Alexander Louis, and people across London are weighing in on the choice. Alphonso Van Marsh is outside Kensington Palace with the latest.
-
Royal baby gets a visit from the Queen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Kensington Palace on Wednesday to meet her great-grandson, the two-day-old Prince of Cambridge. His name is expected to be the next revelation to be made. CBS News' Mark Phillips reports on what we know so far, how royal parenting has changed since Prince William's birth and what's next for the royal bundle of joy.
-
William, Kate and baby head to maternal grandparents house
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed Kensington Palace with their newborn son, taking him to spend time with Kate's parents in the English village of Bucklebury, west of London. Earlier they received a visit from Queen Elizabeth II. Mark Phillips reports.
-
Royal baby makes his debut
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged from St. Mary's Hospital with their newborn son Tuesday.
-
Meet the boy who would be king
Prince William and his wife Kate emerged from St. Mary's Hospital in London to introduce the world to their newborn son, the future king of England. Mark Phillips reports.
-
Watch: Queen's Guard plays "Congratulations" outside Buckingham Palace
As the world was awaiting the first glimpse of Britain's new prince, The Queen's Guard played "Congratulations" during their daily changing of the guard parade at Buckingham Palace.
-
Watch: Royal gun salute in honor of the new prince
Royal gun salutes filled the sky in honor of the the new prince at Green Park and Tower Bridge in London. Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a healthy 8 lb. and 6 oz. baby boy Monday at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
-
Royal baby: A full first day
The world got its first glimpse of the royal baby Tuesday. The excitement grew as Prince William and Kate talked to the crowd as they showed off their newborn. Alphonso Van Marsh is in London with the latest.
-
Prince William carries son to the car
Prince William carried his newborn son to their car as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepared to leave St. Mary's Hospital in London.
-
Royal baby will bring British monarchy into modern era
The long-term future of the House of Windsor - a royal line that traces its heritage back more than 1,500 years -- is now in the hands of a prince with common blood. Mark Phillips reports.
Family Photos
-
Three-year-old Prince George's cutest moments
-
Britain's royal baby arrives
-
Britain prepares for royal baby
-
Royal babies - a history
-
Duchess Kate's maternity style
-
Duchess Kate appears at BBC Sports Awards 2012
-
Prince William visits Kate at the hospital
-
Can you spot Kate's baby bump?
-
Prince William through the years
-
Prince William and Kate's royal family
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge