TikTok to launch local feed that taps users' geolocation data

TikTok said Wednesday it's rolling out a new local feed that shows videos from nearby businesses and services based on users' precise geolocation data.

Users of the social media platform will now see a new tab on their app called "Local" that leads to content related to nearby travel, events, restaurants and shopping, as well as posts from local creators, the company said in a statement. The local tab won't appear in accounts owned by people younger than 18, those who have a private account or who set their privacy settings to "friends" or "only you," it added.

The service is rolling out after TikTok drew backlash in January when it updated its privacy policy to state that it may collect "precise location information" from users' devices if they enable location services in their device settings. Some users described such data collection as "invasive," although TikTok's terms noted that people could turn off the geolocation tracking in their settings.

On Wednesday, TikTok emphasized that sharing geolocation data is voluntary and that other apps rely on similar information about their users.

"This approach is consistent with how many modern apps use location today and gives people the choice to enable it when they want more relevant, local experiences, while keeping them in control," TikTok said.

TikTok said that geolocation tracking is set to "off" by default and, if turned on, will only be active when the app is in use.

The social media service rolled out the new privacy policy in January on the same day that it split from its prior owner, China-based ByteDance. TikTok's new ownership includes software maker Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX, which together own a combined 45% of the company.

Another 35% stake in TikTok is owned by eight other investors, including Dell CEO Michael Dell's personal investment office. ByteDance will retain 19.9% of the business, just below the 20% ownership cap allowed under federal law.