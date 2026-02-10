Chappell Roan leaves Wasserman talent agency after his mentions in Epstein files

Chappell Roan announced Monday that she's left her talent agency after its CEO was named in files related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released by the Department of Justice.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed overwhelmingly by Congress in November compelled the Department of Justice to release all the documents in its possession related to the disgraced financier.

Roan, 27, had been represented by "Wasserman," an agency that boasts a number of high-profile clients, including Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt, and is led by Casey Wasserman, who is also chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Roan said "no artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

"I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to stand by," she added.

Chappell Roan at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Grammy winner noted that "artists deserve representation that aligns with their values" and the decision "reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

Roan made no mention of Epstein himself or the Epstein files in the statement announcing her departure from the talent agency.

Wasserman in a statement last month acknowledged what appeared to be a series of flirty and sexually suggestive emails he exchanged in 2003 with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Los Angeles leaders called on Wasserman to resign after the emails were released but in a press conference at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, IOC Vice President Nicole Hoevertsz said she had "full trust" in Wasserman and his team.

Maxwell was sentenced to two decades in prison in 2022 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein.

Wasserman, 51, who was married at the time of his apparently flirtatious exchanges with Maxwell, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein scandal.