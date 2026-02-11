James Van Der Beek, "Dawson's Creek" star, dies at 48 after cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek, star of "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues," has died at age 48, according to his publicist and a post from his wife on social media.

Van Der Beek announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. His cause of death was not shared.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," his wife Kimberly wrote on Instagram. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek's publicist Whitney Tancred confirmed his death to CBS News.

Van Der Beek told People magazine in 2024 that he was "feeling good" despite the diagnosis. He did not provide other details of the disease and said he was "taking steps to resolve it," but did not specify what treatment he received. In November 2025, he said he was auctioning items from his career to help pay for treatment.

Van Der Beek rose to fame as the titular Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek," which ran from 1998 to 2003. In 1999, he landed the lead in the film "Varsity Blues." He continued to appear regularly in movies and television, including playing a fictionalized version of himself in "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" in 2012.

Van Der Beek was married to actress Heather McComb from 2003 to 2009. In 2010, he married business consultant Kimberly Brook. They share six children. Van Der Beek said his wife suffered multiple miscarriages.

Colorectal cancer has become a leading cause of cancer-related deaths for Americans under the age of 50, and cases have been rising in that age group in recent years. According to the American Cancer Society, symptoms may include blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, bloated stomach, unexplained weight loss, vomiting and fatigue.