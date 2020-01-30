Kobe Bryant mourned by fellow NBA stars

Top names in basketball came together inside Staples Center on Tuesday night on TNT's pregame show to honor fellow icon Kobe Bryant. NBA greats like Shaquille O'Neal and Dwayne Wade paid respect to their former teammate and friend, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with eight others on the way to the basketball school he founded. David Begnaud shares excerpts from those mourning Bryant's death.