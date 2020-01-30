Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram photo to Kobe and Gianna
She has not posted on social media since their deaths on Sunday.
O'Neal said that his lifelong friend's death has made him realize the need to let people around him know he cares about them more often.
She urged passengers on the LA-bound flight to call the people they haven't spoken to in a while.
In honor of Kobe Bryant, one teacher had students shout his name as they tossed out their fears.
"I would have five more girls if I could," Bryant told ESPN's Elle Duncan two years ago. "I'm a girl dad."
Mauser, who has three children, said his other daughter was also close with Kobe, and "they had a secret handshake"
Salley had already won three NBA championships when Bryant joined the Lakers in 1999, and described how he saw him transform from a young rising star to become "the grand master."
Cellphone video appears to show Bryant's helicopter circling near Burbank Airport before the crash.
Top names in basketball came together inside Staples Center on Tuesday night on TNT's pregame show to honor fellow icon Kobe Bryant. NBA greats like Shaquille O'Neal and Dwayne Wade paid respect to their former teammate and friend, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with eight others on the way to the basketball school he founded. David Begnaud shares excerpts from those mourning Bryant's death.
Companies like Uber and Blade have been trying to promote lower cost helicopter travel and commuting.
Investigators are piecing together what happened during that final flight. Here's what we know so far.
Bryant led the boys' basketball team to its first state championship in more than a half a century.
Fans are scrambling to buy the late NBA star's gear since his death last weekend in a helicopter crash.
Gregg Downer called Bryant his hero.
A petition to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant now has more than 2 million signatures in two days.
"He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that's our first mass of the day," Father Steve Sallot said.
"Man I love you big bro," said James, who spoke with Bryant hours before his death
Officials investigating the deadly crash have reached out to the public for any photos of the weather in the area that day amid reports of heavy fog.
"That doesn't stop me from writing someday about things I learned from Kobe and how much of a larger than life person he was," Coelho said. "But the children's book did not make sense anymore."
NBA's flagship store in New York told customers Monday that his Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are sold out.
The mural recreates a popular photo of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, who were among nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash.
The game was scheduled for 10 p.m. on Tuesday and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.
The pilot has been described as experienced and the helicopter as "extremely safe" – so what went wrong?
The Italian basketball federation announced that every pro basketball team will dedicate a minute of silence to Kobe Bryant at all games for seven days.
She has not posted on social media since their deaths on Sunday.
