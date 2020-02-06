Kobe Bryant tribute: Fans honor an NBA legend

Fans and fellow athletes around the world are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, the retired NBA star who lost his life in a helicopter crash in January 26, 2020. He was 41.
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also died in the accident.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced plans for a public memorial ceremony on February 24, but fans aren't waiting till then to show their love.
Here, a dog named Nonos holds a placard honoring the basketball great outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.