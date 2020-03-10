Vanessa Bryant shares photo with daughters at mural honoring Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted a photo with her daughters this week, showing her standing with her children in front of a mural depicting her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. The Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, along with seven others, were killed in January when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa posted the photo with the lyrics of the tune "Smile," a song made famous by Nat King Cole. Her daughters Natalia Diamante, 17, and Bianka Bella, 3, smile beside her as she holds her youngest child Cari Kobe, who was born in June 2018.

The mural depicts a well-known photo of Gigi and her dad watching a Lakers game in 2019, but the artist added a special tribute: A halo positioned between them. It is not clear where the mural is located.

Celebrities and fans quickly flooded the photo's comment section with messages. "I love this V," wrote television personality La La Anthony. Actor Keegan Allen wrote, "No words. Just Love." Actress Olivia Munn, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and supermodel Naomi Campbell all commented heart emojis on the sweet snap.

Vanessa originally shared the image as her Instagram profile photo on Sunday. She later posted the photo on her feed on Monday night.

On Sunday, Vanessa posted a different photo of Natalia Diamante standing in front of the mural with the caption, "my babies. Natalia."

Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time since her husband and daughter's death at their public memorial last month at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She fought back tears when speaking about the loss of her young daughter. "I won't be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I'll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, have babies of her own," she said.

She also spoke about Kobe, to whom she was married for 20 years. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi, and I got Noni, BB, and Coco. We are still the best team. We love and miss you, booboo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, and have fun in heaven until we meet again."

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gianna

Thousands of fans attended the sold-out public memorial, which included performances from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. The Lakers said proceeds from ticket sales would be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

A private funeral was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Justin Carissimo contributed to this report.