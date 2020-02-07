Vanessa Bryant announces meaningful date for Kobe and Gigi's memorial in a touching post

Vanessa Bryant announced plans for a public celebration of life for her late husband and daughter in a touching Instagram post Friday.

"#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker, " the bereaved wife and mother wrote in the post.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, known as Gigi, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26.

In the Instagram post, she revealed that the memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles later this month. She also pointed out the significance of the date chosen, February 24, 2020 — or 2/24/20.

Gianna, who hoped to play for the WNBA someday, wore a number 2 jersey, and NBA great Kobe Bryant wore number 24. The Los Angeles Lakers star played his entire 20-season professional career with the purple-and-gold team.

Following the tragedy, many fans flocked to the Staples Center to pay their respects, creating a makeshift shrine in Bryant's honor.

Earlier this week, Vanessa revealed that Gianna's school had chosen to retire the teen's number 2 basketball jersey.