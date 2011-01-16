CBSN Originals: "The QAnon Effect"

What started out as a fringe conspiracy theory in 2017 has recently spread into the mainstream. Dozens of people linked to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory ran for federal office in 2020, and two were elected to Congress. This CBSN Originals documentary explores how QAnon has taken root amid challenging times and a growing distrust in American institutions, and what it means for the future of the country.