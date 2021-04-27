Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response as CDC readies new guidelines

Washington — President Biden on Tuesday is poised to make remarks Tuesday on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prepares to roll out updated guidelines for Americans who are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 230 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, and nearly 54% of the U.S. adult population have received at least one of their shots, according to the CDC. With vaccination rates continuing to rise, the health agency is set to unveil interim public health recommendations on activities those who have received their shots can engage in, including on outdoor mask-wearing.

How to watch President Biden's remarks

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response

President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response When: Tuesday, April 27

Tuesday, April 27 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr. Biden's chief medical adviser, said Monday the risk of infection outdoors is "really minimum," and less so for those who have received their vaccines.

The president's remarks come ahead of his 100th day in office this week. Over the course of the opening months of his presidency, Mr. Biden has sought to speed up the pace of vaccinations, but has urged Americans to continue following public health guidelines such as mask-wearing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The nation last week hit 200 million vaccine doses administered ahead of Mr. Biden's 100th day in office, reaching a milestone set by the president last month. The Biden administration is also planning to share up to 60 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca with other countries. Roughly 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot made in the U.S. could be shipped within the "coming weeks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently being administered in the U.S.