Watch Live: American Sign Language interpretation of Biden's address to Congress

The White House is offering an American Sign Language interpretation for President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, in an event similar to a State of the Union. The ASL interpretation will be live-streamed on CBSN in the video player above.

"To make tonight's joint address accessible for all Americans, every White House livestream will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for the first time in history," Mr. Biden tweeted on Wednesday.

How to watch the ASL interpretation of President Biden's speech before Congress

What : ASL interpretation of President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress

: ASL interpretation of President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Mr. Biden's speech will coincide with the end of his first 100 days in office. A CBS News poll published Sunday found that 58% of respondents approved of his job so far, and 42% disapproved.

Mr. Biden, who ran for president with a slogan of the "battle for the soul of the nation," is expected to discuss the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and how it has transformed the Capitol, Congress and Washington.

Vinay Reddy, the president's lead speechwriter, and White House senior adviser Mike Donilon, who has collaborated with Mr. Biden on most major addresses and helped develop the "battle for the soul of the nation" slogan, are leading the speechwriting process.

Although the president's first speech before Congress is typically earlier in the year, the Biden administration said he was delaying it to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and passing his American Rescue Plan.