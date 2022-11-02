Watch Live: Parkland shooting gunman faces more verbal thrashing from victim's families before sentencing

Watch Live: Parkland shooting gunman faces more verbal thrashing from victim's families before sentencingget the free app
The gunman who killed 17 people in the Parkland shooting is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2018 high school massacre in Florida. Before Nikolas Cruz formally receives his sentence, family members of the victims and survivors of the shooting will be given more time to address him.
On Tuesday, those who accepted the opportunity to verbally thrash the gunman face-to-face after almost five years didn't waste it.
"The idea that you, a cold-blooded killer, can actually live each day, eat your meals and put your head down at night seems completely unjust," teacher Stacey Lippel, who was wounded in the shooting, told the gunman. "The only comfort I have is that your life in prison will be filled with horror and fear, so my hope for you is that you die, sooner rather than later."
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer has no choice but to impose a sentence of life without parole as the jury in the gunman's penalty trial could not unanimously agree that he deserved the death penalty for the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
Those who spoke Tuesday went to a lectern about 20 feet from the 24-year-old gunman, stared him in the eye and let out their anger and grief. Many also criticized a Florida law that requires jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed — jurors voted 9-3 on Oct. 13 for execution.
"He has escaped this punishment because a minority of the jury was given the power to overturn the majority decision made by people who were able to see him for what he is — a remorseless monster who deserves no mercy," Meghan Petty said. Her younger sister, 14-year-old Alaina, died when the gunman fired his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle into her classroom as he stalked the halls of a three-story building for seven minutes, firing 140 shots. He had been planning the shooting for seven months.
"A person has to be incredibly sick to want to hurt another human being. Even sicker to dwell on the desire and craft a plan and unimaginably evil to execute that plan, which didn't just hurt people but ended lives," she said. "To add insult to murder he was even arrogant enough to plan a disguise believing that he'd be able to escape his actions while my sister lay dying on a dirty classroom floor."
The gunman, a former Stoneman Douglas student and then 19, wore a school shirt so that he could blend in with fleeing students as he escaped. He was arrested an hour later.
On Tuesday, shackled and wearing a red jail jumpsuit, he stared at the speakers, but showed little emotion.
Patricia Oliver, who lost her son Joaquin, railed against the defense attorneys who'd argued their client should be spared because of his mother's drug and alcohol abuse while pregnant and he never got the help he needed.
"Karma," she said, "will eventually catch up to you all."
