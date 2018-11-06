Nicole Sganga

Rising in the polls, Pete Buttigieg officially enters 2020 race
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to vie for a major party presidential nomination
Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate says he still has "fundamental differences" with former Democratic nominee
Embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has refused to step down amid controversy. He met with Charles Steele, president of the SCLC and a board member who was a friend of MLK, Bernard LaFayette
Eric Garcetti said "I don't have one" when asked about a timeline for a decision on a 2020 presidential bid
Here are some of the candidates running in the newly reconstituted blue districts which are key to Democratic hopes of retaking the House
Sen. Flake, R-Arizona, was greeted by protesters outside of the Capitol, in Boston and Manchester
Blankenship told CBS News he hasn't "ruled out anything" if Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wins the Republican nomination Tuesday
The subpoenas come as former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show for a scheduled hearing
The agency asked the House Intelligence Committee not to hold the attorney general in contempt — a move one Democratic-led panel has already taken
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
Footwear companies from Nike to Under Armour warn President Trump his proposed China tariffs would be "catastrophic"
The bill would require all 34 public university campuses in California to offer no-cost medical abortions to students
Democrats in the Capitol have grown increasingly frustrated with their failed attempts to speak with members of the Trump administration after the release of the Mueller report
DeStefano is one of the longest-serving top White House aides
2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls among the demonstrators across the country turning out in support of women's reproductive health
The same federal judge struck down the state's attempted 15-week abortion ban last year
Several states have passed so-called "heartbeat bills" which would essentially ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected
Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are running in Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania's heavily Republican 12th District
Kentucky Democrats go to the polls to vote in the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is also facing a primary challenge
The chief judge in the court President Trump is appealing to is Merrick Garland, the Obama Supreme Court nominee Republicans stalled from confirmation
The "egregious and anti-women" measures will have short- and long-term impact on businesses, Connecticut's governor said
Chairman Jerry Nadler has said if McGahn would be subject to contempt for not appearing
Coffee chain dismisses claims in suits, saying accusers trying to "incite public fear for their own financial gain"
Ocearch, a group that tracks ocean life, posted a picture of "Cabot," a nearly 10-foot-long fish swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut
After 15 months, a critically endangered black rhino gave birth to a calf Sunday
Lyft is joining Uber in adding more safety features following the death of a college student
They never entered American or Canadian airspace, according to NORAD
Every morning, a third-grader named Leonardo dons a tidy uniform and makes a five-mile trek to the school, which is backed by Americans
The FBI is among the agencies investigating
The same team was able to uncover black pigment in fossils during a previous study 10 years ago
The ruling comes a day after Vincent Lambert's feeding tube had been pulled by his doctors
The formerly failed soft drink will be brought back to the market in conjunction with "Stranger Things" season three
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
The celebrity chef's company said its 23 restaurants have gone into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection
The episode had people talking across the country – but kids in Alabama never saw it
The latest one is dated March 2014 and appears to give the famous singer's assets to family members
The cars are built for families who may not be able to afford adaptive wheelchairs, as part of the Go Baby Go organization
The retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- and some shareholders want to change that
Tesla's stock price fell to its lowest level since 2016 after an influential stock analyst questioned its prospects
The U.S. decision to ban technology sales to China's Huawei hammered the technology sector, especially chipmakers
Ajit Pai said the corporate combo will bring faster mobile broadband to rural America and hasten rollout of 5G technology
He announced his plan just after a weekend of campaigning in Iowa, touring farms and areas affected by extreme flooding
Rising rates of obesity in China represent a big business opportunity for the fashion industry
Chicago's historic new mayor is taking on political corruption as her first official act. Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Monday that curtails the power of Chicago's city council members. She's also the first African-American woman and first openly LGBTQ mayor of Chicago. Jericka Duncan spoke with Lightfoot in her first national interview as mayor.
The Human Rights Campaign tracked at least 26 deaths of transgender people due to violence. The majority of victims were black transgender women.
A transgender woman brutally attacked in Texas last month was found shot and killed over the weekend. Video from April's assault shows several men beating Muhlaysia Booker in a Dallas parking lot. Booker is the fifth transgender person killed in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Anna Werner reports.
Urine, semen was allegedly put into crepes given to teachers judging cooking contest in Powell, Ohio middle school, but was it all a prank?
In 1971, Richard Phillips was arrested for a crime he didn't commit. After 46 years in prison, he was finally set free. As Steve Hartman explains, he's now getting compensation for the time he lost.
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
The newly announced Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, intends to land astronauts on the South Pole of the moon by 2024
Trump administration asks Congress to kick-start NASA moon mission with $1.6 billion in additional 2020 funding
NASA says the moon is shrinking and it may be creating so-called "moonquakes." Scientists say the moon's interior is cooling and causing it to shrivel up like a raisin. The shrinking has caused ridges on the moon's surface called "thrust faults" -- where one section of crust is pushed up over a neighboring part. Scientists now believe those faults are to blame for the tremors.
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
The Riverside Park Conservancy has brought two dozen goats to Manhattan for the summer to help get overgrown vegetation under control. CBS News' Hilary Lane reports on the new kids in town.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been focusing her 2020 presidential campaign on race and class disparity. Now, that message appears to be resonating with a key demographic in the Democratic primary: black women. Errin Haines Whack, Associated Press national writer on race and ethnicity, has been covering Sen. Warren's campaign. She joined CBSN to discuss.
Environmental activists say Amazon emits more climate-warming gases than it lets on — and it's not necessarily from all that shipping.
A great white shark was tracked for the first time ever in the Long Island Sound on Monday. This same shark was tagged near North Carolina on Friday and off the coast of Nova Scotia last year. Jeff Corwin, a biologist and wildlife conservationist, joined CBSN to discuss the significance of the tracking.
In the U.K., demonstrators aren't just hurling insults at politicians - they're hurling milkshakes. CBS News correspondent Gwen Baumgardner reports from London on how the sweet treat is being used as a tool of protest.