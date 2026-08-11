Robert Gilman, U.S. Marine veteran, freed from Russian prison after nearly 4 years

Russia has released an American military veteran who spent more than four years in prison, President Trump said Tuesday, days after a group advocating for his freedom said he was gravely ill.

Mr. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to release Robert Gilman on a "humanitarian basis" and that "Russia asked for no one in return."

"No exchange took place," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social announcing the release.

The president said Gilman will arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday night, where some of Mr. Trump's representatives will welcome him back to the U.S.

"I just spoke to him, and he had one request — A GREAT cheeseburger when he lands. I will take care of that!" he added.

Eric ‌Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, said earlier Tuesday that Gilman will be medically and psychologically assessed and treated at a U.S. military hospital in Texas. Global Reach has been working to free him and other American detainees abroad.

Mr. Trump said Gilman was also reunited with his mother, Nancy, who is flying back to the U.S. with him. The president's post included a photo of Gilman and several others on a plane.

Robert Gilman, left, is seen on a plane after his release from Russia. President Trump / Truth Social

His mother was in Russia attempting to see him at the hospital, Global Reach said in a statement.

"I am so grateful to President Trump for saving my brother's life. There is no other reason that Robert is alive today other than that President Trump heard about the case and took action," Gilman's sister Lexie Hudson said.

Gilman, a 32-year-old teacher from Lowell, Massachusetts, had been detained since 2022. He was initially handed a 3 1/2-year sentence in 2022 when he was convicted of beating a police officer after being taken off a train for causing a disturbance.

He later was convicted of attacking a prison inspector during a cell check, beating an investigator and assaulting a guard, and he was sentenced in October 2024 to eight years and one month. His sentence was extended last year to 10 years after he was found guilty of assaulting prison guards.

Before he was flown out of Russia, he had been in "a dissociative stupor" for 47 days due to the abuse he has suffered in prison, Lebson said. Gilman had been moved from a prison to a civilian hospital, where he was hooked up to a feeding tube and handcuffed to a bed.

Lebson told CBS News last week that Russian authorities had subjected Gilman to mistreatment, including harassment, forced exercise sessions lasting up to 16 hours and the administration of psychotropic drugs. Lebson also alleged Gilman was pressured to fight in Ukraine.

Lebson said Tuesday that it's "too early to know Robert's long-term medical prognosis" and that his family "has asked for space while they reunite with Robert and work to support his recovery."

Sen. Edward Markey had called on Russia and the U.S. to work together to get the Massachusetts resident released. Gilman was one of at least eight Americans who remain in Russian custody after a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges with the U.S. in recent years.

A State Department spokesperson told CBS News last week that given Gilman's health concerns, the Trump administration "has raised his case repeatedly with the Russian government and has requested his release on humanitarian grounds."

The spokesperson said the U.S. was "deeply concerned about Robert Gilman's health and continued detention in Russia."