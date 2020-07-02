Trump campaign and RNC raise $131 million in June

President Trump's reelection campaign announced it raised a record-breaking combined total of $131 million in the month of June, along with the Republican National Committee and joint fundraising committees and maintains a massive cash war chest heading into the summer with over $295 million in the bank.

According to the campaign, the entities brought in an average of $4.3 million a day. Last month, Mr. Trump's re-election team also announced it had smashed its single-day fundraising record across all GOP committees, bringing in $14 million on Mr. Trump's birthday, June 14th.

"The Trump campaign's monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump's re-election is only growing," said Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, in a statement Wednesday.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

According to Kantar/Campaign Media Analysis Group tracking, the Trump campaign spent $34 million on ads in June alone including television ads predominantly in battleground states but also in states including Iowa and Georgia.

Tracking also shows the campaign has already reserved nearly $100 million television ads for local broadcast and cable in six battleground states including $37 million in Florida, $18 million in Ohio, $16.5 million in North Carolina, more than $14.5 million in Pennsylvania, $7 million in Wisconsin and just over $5 million in Arizona.

National chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, touted the campaign's emphasis on digital fundraising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Over the past three months, Trump Victory Finance Committee, in concert with the Republican National Committee, spearheaded an innovative approach to digital fundraising that allowed the campaign to continue engaging donors and bundlers in a way never before seen in politics."

Mr. Trump returned to in-person fundraising in June, hosting intimate events with campaign donors in Dallas and at the president's private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In May, President Trump's joint fundraising committees raised $74 million, edged out by the Democratic National Committee and Biden campaign's $80 million cash haul. The Biden Victory Fund has not yet had to file for the second quarter, after it was announced in April. Together the DNC and Biden campaign's FEC filings for May showed they had more than $122 million cash on hand.

According to the Trump campaign, the president's re-election bid has made 50 million voter contacts so far, hiring an additional 300 field staffers in swing states to bolster their 1,000+ person joint operation with the RNC. Despite a nationwide surge in new coronavirus cases, the Trump campaign resumed in-person organizing last month. This week, door-knocking events are slated in political battlegrounds, including Arizona and Texas. Both states experienced their highest one-day totals in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with just over 8,000 cases reported in Texas and nearly 4,900 new cases reported in Arizona.

Presidential campaign and party committees face a July 20 monthly filing deadline with the Federal Election Commission. Joint fundraising committees also have an upcoming filing deadline for the second quarter on July 15.