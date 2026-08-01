48 Hours Investigating the death of designer Sylvie Cachay Add CBS News on Google

Ben Baker/Redux Sylvie Cachay was found dead in an overflowing bathtub at the exclusive Soho House in New York City on Dec. 9, 2010. A water leak at the hotel gave away a timeline that may have revealed her killer. Sylvie was an aspiring designer who moved to New York City with dreams of a successful career in fashion.

Sylvie Cachay Ben Baker/Redux In 2006, amid widespread praise, Sylvie launched a stylish swimwear line called Syla. She was determined to become a household name. In 2010, on a New York summer night, she met Nicholas Brooks, who became her boyfriend shortly after.

Nicholas Brooks Amanda Brooks Nick Brooks was 24 when he and Sylvie Cachay met. Nick had dropped out of college and had trouble keeping a job.



He grew up privileged in New York City. His father, Oscar-winning composer Joseph Brooks -- famous for writing the 1977 Debby Boone hit "You Light up My Life," supplied him with a trust fund.



In 2009, at the age of 71, Joseph Brooks was arrested for more than 100 counts of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Sylvie and her beloved dogs Ben Baker/Redux Although Sylvie and Nick were at different stages in life, they bonded after Sylvie's dog was run over by a car on their first date. But their six-month relationship was tumultuous, marked by breakups and reconciliations. As 2010 came to an end, their incompatibility had become obvious.

Sylvie's email to Nick New York County D.A.'s Office The day before Sylvie's death, there was another confrontation between the couple.



Sylvie's brother says his sister was suspicious of Nick after she noticed excessive amount of withdrawals from her bank account. She sent Nick an email accusing him of stealing and threatening to call police.

Sylvie's NYC apartment Court exhibit Despite the tension between them, the couple met at Sylvie's West Village apartment the night of Dec. 8, 2010.

Fire breaks out Court exhibit According to a statement by Nick Brooks, while he was taking a shower that evening, a fire broke out in the apartment. Sylvie's bed caught fire as she slept in it.



Nick told authorities he woke Sylvie up and put out the fire. They decided to spend the night at a hotel.

12:31 a.m. Court exhibit The couple found a room at Soho House, an exclusive hotel in New York City where Sylvie was a member. Security camera footage captured their image at the reception desk.

12:36 a.m. Court exhibit Nick told police Sylvie needed help checking in because she had taken medication earlier.



Soho House employee Kristen Stephens took Sylvie up to Room 20 while Nick stayed behind to complete paperwork.



After helping Sylvie onto the bed, Kristen left the room. She told "48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts that Sylvie was intent on going to sleep.

12:45 a.m. Court exhibit A busboy brought a bucket of ice to Room 20. Nick met him in the hallway and they entered the room together. The busboy later testified that during the short time he was in Room 20, he didn't see anyone else.

2:11 a.m. Court exhibit Security cameras recorded Nick coming in and out of the room numerous times that night. At 2:11 a.m, while Nick was still in Room 20, occupants in a room below reported a water leak.

2:18 a.m. Court exhibit At 2:18 a.m., Nick left Room 20 for the last time. He met Soho House member David Raleigh in the lobby and went out for drinks.

2:51 a.m. Court exhibit Following a second complaint, Soho House staff traced the source of the water leak to Room 20. After knocking on the door and getting no response, they entered at 2:51 a.m.

Sylvie's body discovered Court exhibit Sylvie's body, clad in underwear and a turtleneck, was found submerged in Room 20's overflowing bathtub, water turned on full blast. She was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m.

Nick Brooks arrested CORBIS Nick Brooks returned to Soho House at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 9 to find a cordoned-off crime scene. He was taken in for questioning and eventually arrested.