Darline Graham and Ralph Norman advance to runoff in South Carolina GOP Senate primary, CBS News projects

Washington — Sen. Darline Graham and Rep. Ralph Norman will advance to a runoff later this month in the South Carolina special Republican primary for Senate, CBS News projects, as the two candidates aim to replace Graham's late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on the ticket in November.

In South Carolina, if no candidate clears 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to a runoff, which will be held on Aug. 25.

Ten candidates faced off in Tuesday's special primary election as they aimed to secure the Republican nomination and take on Democrat Annie Andrews in November.

The contest came after the four-term senator's sudden death last month. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster quickly appointed Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, to serve out the remainder of his term. But because the late senator had been seeking reelection and already secured the nomination in June, Republicans also needed a new candidate on the ballot.

Darline Graham, 62, has had a career in disability services and most recently served as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. She announced days after she was sworn into office that she would run for a full term representing the Palmetto State, following President Trump's encouragement and endorsement. But the president's endorsement didn't prevent other Republicans from jumping into the race for a full term representing South Carolina.

Among the crowded field was Rep. Russell Fry, who's represented South Carolina in the House since 2023, and Norman, who's done the same since 2017, along with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and businessman Mark Lynch, who lost the June primary to the late senator.

The candidates leapt into a weekslong sprint after Lindsey Graham's death on July 11, with a filing period that took place from July 21 to 28, just ahead of Tuesday's primary. For Darline Graham, that tight timeline has meant adjusting to her new role as a senator and hitting the campaign trail, while mourning the unexpected loss of her brother.

Lindsey Graham never married and had a close relationship with his sister. After their parents died in close succession, Graham, then 22, adopted his then-13-year-old sister.

While her opponents have expressed their respect for Darline Graham and her support of her late brother's legacy, they've sought to highlight her lack of experience in elected office and cast doubt on her ability to represent the state for a full six-year term. But while the new senator has championed some of her brother's priorities, like a Russia sanctions bill the Senate approved last week, she's also attempted to chart her own path. She's indicated that she'd focus more on domestic issues than her famously hawkish late brother, and could stake out more conservative positions.

The runoff will set up the November contest for the seat, which is expected to deliver Republicans a safe victory. Lindsey Graham won his last reelection bid in 2020 with 54% of the vote, while Mr. Trump won 58% of the vote in 2024.