Obama Presidential Center opens in Chicago

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Scott Olson / Getty Images (L-R) Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wave as they arrive to the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Scott Olson / Getty Images David Letterman attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Scott Olson / Getty Images Tom Hanks attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Scott Olson / Getty Images Jill Vedder and Steven Spielberg attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Win McNamee / Getty Images Oprah Winfrey attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Scott Olson / Getty Images The Roots perform during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Jim Vondruska / Getty Images Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Jim Vondruska / Getty Images George Lucas (L) and his wife Mellody Hobson attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Pablo Martinez Monsivais /AFP via Getty Images (L-R) Former President Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, pose for a photo ahead of the dedication ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center, on June 18, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Pablo Martinez Monsivais /AFP via Getty Images Former President Barack Obama (L) watches as former President George W. Bush (C), gives former first lady Michelle Obama mints ahead of the dedication ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center, on June 17, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Presidents Gather For Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony Kamil Krzaczynski /AFP via Getty Images US comedians Stephen Colbert (L) and Conan O'Brien (R) speak during the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026.