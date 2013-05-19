McConnell to Obama: "No more stonewalling" on IRS scandal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on President Obama to fully probe reports that the Internal Revenue Service singled out conservative tea party groups for excessive review of their tax-exempt statuses: "No more stonewalling, no more incomplete answers, no more misleading responses, no holding back witnesses, no matter how senior their current or former positions - we need full transparency and cooperation," McConnell said.