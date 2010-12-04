Global Innovations: Health
Robotic rehab, 3D-printed body parts & more medical innovations turning science fiction into reality
Latest
-
Electromagnetic therapy shows promise for brain cancer
When added to chemotherapy, technique called tumor-treating fields improves survival, early research shows
-
Prosthetic iris gives man new view of the world
A groundbreaking surgery at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia is allowing patients with missing or damaged irises the chance to see better
-
3D printing helps give badly burned boy a new nose
After a tragic accident, a teenage boy is getting a second chance at a normal life thanks to new facial reconstructive surgery technology
-
3D printing helps doctors safely deliver baby
Before little Conan was born, doctors weren't sure if his airways would be blocked; 3D technology helped them decide what to do
-
New trial to treat Alzheimer's seen as "game changing"
"For the first time I think we have a chance to really change the course of Alzheimer's disease," says the lead doctor on the clinical trial
-
Deaf child hears mother's voice, does "happy dance"
New type of procedure called an auditory brainstem implant helps a little girl hear for the first time
-
Tiny medical device helps glaucoma patients see
The iStent is barely visible to the naked eye but it's helping patients with this common disease save their vision
-
Runner's robotic rehab
Exoskeleton devices help a former marathon runner get back on his feet after suffering a stroke at age 37
-
Robotics help marathon runner get back on his feet
Young athlete who suffered a stroke is now using exoskeleton robotics to regain his mobility and strength
-
Scientists create beating heart tissue in a dish
Researchers hope tissues could help with drug testing and one day even lead to lab-grown heart replacements
-
Stem cells transformed into heart tissue
In a breakthrough process, scientists are transforming stem cells into actual beating heart tissue. It could someday lead to new drug treatments for heart disease or even lab-created hearts for transplants. CBSNews.com's Nick Dietz reports.
-
7-year-old gets new grip on life from 3D printer
Prosthetic arms or legs normally cost thousands of dollars, but a UNC student has made a functioning hand at a much more affordable price
-
A life-saving alternative to open heart surgery
The success of a new procedure called TAVR is exceeding expectations and could offer hope to patients too sick for traditional surgery
-
Inside a groundbreaking heart surgery
A non-invasive heart procedure could soon save many more lives. Ines Novacic reports.
-
How 3D printing could revolutionize burn treatment
A team in Toronto has developed a method for making functional human skin on demand
-
Photos: 3D printing and the future of burn treatment
A team in Toronto has developed a method for making functional human skin on demand
-
3D skin printer could revolutionize burn care
A team in Toronto has developed a method for making functional human skin on demand. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
-
How biometrics help keep hospital records secure
A palm scanning system is said to be "100 percent more accurate than fingerprints"
-
Cell transplant helps paralyzed man walk again
Cells harvested from the patient's nose helped return function to a damaged spinal cord
-
Watch: Paralyzed groom walks down aisle with help of robotic device
Matt Ficarra has been paralyzed since a boating accident three years ago, but that didn't stop him from walking down the aisle
-
Doctors begin to practice "web-side" manner
As waiting rooms fill up, more physicians are seeing patients through online channels, but not every doctor is buying it
-
3D-printed vertebra used in spine surgery
12-year-old boy with bone cancer is the first to receive a 3D-printed vertebra in spinal surgery
-
Medical apps let doctors diagnose by smartphone
One million people had virtual appointments last year on medical consultation apps; but there are concerns about replacing in-person doctor visitors
-
Medical apps bring doctors to your smartphones
Medical phone apps are bringing the doctor to your living room. Dr. Holly Phillips sits down with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss "tele-medicine."
-
Are popular heart rate monitors really accurate?
CNET reporter Sharon Profis joined forces with a cardiologist to put five fitness trackers to the test
Biotech
