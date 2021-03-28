Stem cells transformed into heart tissue

Live

In a breakthrough process, scientists are transforming stem cells into actual beating heart tissue. It could someday lead to new drug treatments for heart disease or even lab-created hearts for transplants. CBSNews.com's Nick Dietz reports.
