House Democrats file resolution seeking to expel George Santos from Congress
"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said.
"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said.
The embattled freshman lawmaker's work for a company that allegedly orchestrated a Ponzi scheme attracted scrutiny from federal regulators.
Romney said he told Santos that he didn't belong in Congress.
Constituents delivered petitions to House leaders seeking Santos' expulsion from Congress after he admitted to fabricating parts of his life.
The accuser, Derek Myers, told CBS News, "This is not about attention; it's about holding the actions accountable."
At least 16 unpaid tickets, totaling more than $3,400, are tied to a car associated with Santos, records show.
A veteran has alleged that Santos helped him raise $3,000 for his dying dog through Santos' pet charity, but the veteran said he never got the money.
Santos made the announcement in a closed-door meeting of the House GOP conference.
New York Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York and Joe Morelle told McCarthy that they have "serious concerns" about Santos.
The embattled Republican congressman was also heckled as he arrived at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
The veteran who owned the dog says Santos pocketed $3,000 from a GoFundMe page that was set up to help pay for surgery.
The Republican is facing growing calls to resign as stories about his past continue to surface.
Rep. Dan Goldman called Santos a "complete and total fraud" in an interview with "Face the Nation."
Here's what we know about the campaign finance issues surrounding freshman GOP Rep. George Santos.
Republicans in Nassau County, New York, held a press conference Wednesday calling on the congressman to step down.
Santos said he has "done nothing unethical."
The complaint was filed by the Campaign Legal Center and accuses Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses.
Federal prosecutors are interested in the congressman-elect's financial history and financial disclosures.
"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos told the New York Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"
Santos, whose resume has come under scrutiny since he won his congressional election in November, says he'll address questions next week.
As the New York Times first reported, the soon-to-be GOP congressman's claims of employment at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup could not be verified, and the college he said he attended also says it has no record of him.
Senators questioned Pentagon officials about why the spy balloon was not shot down over Alaska.
A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.
The accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Craig's chief of staff said there is "no evidence" the attack was politically motivated.
"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said.
The balloon had equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance," according to a statement by a senior State Department official.
The U.S. Navy has recovered most of the balloon and is getting ready to bring up the pieces of the cameras and antennas it was carrying, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The resolution, which passed in a 419 to 0 vote, criticized China for its "brazen violation of United States sovereignty."
A lack of "operational resilience" led carrier to cancel 16,000 flights, carrier's chief operating officer said.
Tech companies have cut more than 60,000 jobs in the past month alone, reversing a hiring spree during the pandemic.
During the seven-second test, 31 Raptor engines fired in concert, a major milestone for SpaceX.
Senators questioned Pentagon officials about why the spy balloon was not shot down over Alaska.
A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.
A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program, hosted by Jane Pauley.
Tech companies have cut more than 60,000 jobs in the past month alone, reversing a hiring spree during the pandemic.
A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.
Americans watching Sunday's big game will spend less for meat and some other items for their Super Bowl parties this year.
The mercury levels were within FDA standards, but Consumer Reports suggests that pregnant people "avoid canned tuna altogether."
The sandwich is a cauliflower steak marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two pickle slices.
Senators questioned Pentagon officials about why the spy balloon was not shot down over Alaska.
A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.
The accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Craig's chief of staff said there is "no evidence" the attack was politically motivated.
"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said.
The mercury levels were within FDA standards, but Consumer Reports suggests that pregnant people "avoid canned tuna altogether."
The global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza has devastated the commercial poultry industry and wild birds in recent years.
The southern African nation saw a 143% increase in the number of cholera cases recorded last month compared to December.
There's not just one trick to living longer, but bestselling author Dan Buettner says the best place to start is in the kitchen. He estimates the average American could live about six extra years if they switched from a standard American diet to a plant-based one. Norah O'Donnell has more.
Most Americans will continue to get vaccines for free, but tests and antiviral pills could get costly later this year.
Burak and Kimberly Marilyn Firik and their two sons were killed when the building they were in collapsed.
Senators questioned Pentagon officials about why the spy balloon was not shot down over Alaska.
The southern African nation saw a 143% increase in the number of cholera cases recorded last month compared to December.
Ukraine's president says some of his international partners are ready "to give us the necessary weapons," but providing fighter jets won't be quick, or easy.
The U.S. government's international aid agency has promised $85 million in help for the quake victims, but the "window is closing to find survivors."
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game!
Attorney Gloria Allred announced the filing of a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and "Rust" on behalf of Halyna Hutchins' sister and parents.
The first Toy Story movie came nearly 30 years ago. Now, a fifth is being made.
Burt Bacharach delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits.
Cruz was one of the most popular Latin artists of the last century.
Tech companies have cut more than 60,000 jobs in the past month alone, reversing a hiring spree during the pandemic.
The accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
A growing number of companies are becoming affiliated with artificial intelligence. Julie Hyman, an anchor for Yahoo Finance, joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss the businesses benefitting from artificial intelligence and if it's a trend that's here to stay.
Disney is making major cutbacks as part of company-wide efforts to reduce costs by $5.5 billion. Dade Hayes, business editor at Deadline, explains which departments are likely to see the most layoffs and why streaming is costing the company so much.
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile have discovered a dozen new moons around Jupiter, bringing the total to 92 moons -- more than any planet in our solar system.
Some 3,450 buildings have collapsed, according to the Turkish government, in the quakes that have so far killed more than 6,000.
The new moons were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations.
An outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease threatens to destroy 20 of the 45 species in the world's third-largest coral reef.
The world's third-largest coral reef just off the Florida Keys was once a vibrant habitat for millions of plants and animals. But an outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease is threatening to destroy it. Scientists are trying to regrow the coral in a lab hundreds of miles away to save it. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
On Wednesday, Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.
Other people who were in the vehicle apparently ran away after the exchange of gunfire and before officers arrived, police said.
Craig's chief of staff said there is "no evidence" the attack was politically motivated.
Attorney Gloria Allred announced the filing of a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and "Rust" on behalf of Halyna Hutchins' sister and parents.
The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and making false statements to probation officer in response to a grand jury's indictment last year.
During the seven-second test, 31 Raptor engines fired in concert, a major milestone for SpaceX.
Quaoar is part of a collection of about 3,000 dwarf planets known as trans-Neptunian objects, which are beyond the orbit of the planet Neptune.
The satellite will serve the Americas, Greenland and Atlantic Ocean air and sea lanes.
The new moons were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations.
Astronauts are conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. And NASA is marking 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia disaster. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian with more on those stories, plus details on the "green comet" passing by Earth.
The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
They may have famous names and big careers, but these celebs also ran into financial trouble.
Since the day George Santos announced his bid for a seat in Congress, much of what he’s said about his life and career has proven to be false. So who is George Santos? CBS Reports follows his unlikely path from a basement in Queens to seaside Brazil to Long Island’s wealthiest suburbs – unwinding a campaign of deceit that delivered him to the loftiest halls of power in Washington.
CBS News is learning more about embattled Republican Congressman George Santos and questions about his past financial activities. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News investigative producer Erica Brown join "Red and Blue" to discuss the new CBS Reports documentary, "Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos."
Senators held a hearing Thursday on the Chinese spy balloon as Republicans push the Biden administration for answers. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the hearing.
Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign challenging Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.
Yahoo has announced plans to cut more than 20 percent of its workforce. The announcement comes one day after Disney announced job cuts. Financial journalist Kristin Myers joined CBS to discuss what the layoffs could mean for investors.