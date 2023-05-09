George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

Washington — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has been charged by federal prosecutors, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

CNN was first to report that federal prosecutors filed charges against the GOP congressman, though the exact nature of the alleged criminal violations is unclear. The charges were filed in the Eastern District of New York, and Santos could appear in court as early as Wednesday morning.

Santos was elected to New York's 3rd Congressional District last November, but has spent much of his time in Congress under scrutiny by state and federal prosecutors, following revelations he fabricated aspects of his background. The FBI was also probing Santos' alleged role in purporting to raise funds for a veteran's dying dog through a pet charity, while federal prosecutors were examining his finances and financial disclosures.

Separately, Santos was the subject of complaints filed with the Federal Election Commission over his campaign spending and the House Ethics Committee regarding his financial disclosure reports.

The steady drumbeat of revelations about Santos' past led to calls for his resignation, including from fellow GOP lawmakers in the New York delegation. But the embattled congressman has resisted the pressure to step down from his seat in Congress.