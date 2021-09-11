What is the "Rising American Electorate" and will it turn out?
This group of young voters, people of color, and unmarried women account for 53% of Americans who voted in 2016.
Black women are often considered the "backbone" of the Democratic Party, but Black men could play an equally crucial role in the upcoming presidential election.
In the latest CBS News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 3-point advantage over President Donald Trump in Arizona. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke to voters in the state about how they're feeling about the issues and the candidates ahead of November's election.
In Arizona, the more concerned voters are about COVID-19, the less likely they are to be voting for Trump.
President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for law enforcement, and knocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden's stance on law enforcement, saying the former vice president "wants to appease domestic terrorists and my plan is to arrest domestic terrorists." Watch part of his remarks.
The $100 million injection of cash will be used to turn out voters for Biden in Florida, a Bloomberg spokesperson said.
No one was harmed, as the man turned out to be a rogue photographer.
When asked directly if he was worried the lack of a visible response from the Trump administration "might hurt Joe Biden's chances to be elected," the senator answered: "Yes."
President Trump and Joe Biden both paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's events.
Some of Hollywood's biggest names are backing former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020.
President Trump is denying that he lied about COVID-19 to the public, despite being heard on recordings obtained by the Washington Post admitting the severity of the virus. His political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, are now attacking him, saying he could have done something. Paula Reid reports.
President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his remarks here.
President Trump is traveling to Michigan for a rally, a day after Joe Biden campaigned in the state. Dave Weigel, national political correspondent for the Washington Post, joins CBSN from the Trump rally in Freehold, Michigan to discuss how both campaigns are looking to win over the six key swing states.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden focused on the economy during a trip to Michigan. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to talk about the visit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for failing to tell the public how dangerous the coronavirus was when he knew otherwise, as revealed in Bob Woodward's new book. Ed O'Keefe reports. (Disclosure: "Rage" is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS)
A new book from famed journalist Bob Woodward says President Trump knew about the dangers of coronavirus as early as February and intentionally decided to downplay its danger to the public. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and the AP's Jill Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the allegations and Joe Biden's response. (Disclosure: "Rage" is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS)
With just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are honing their attention on key battleground states. Mr. Trump attacked Biden's record in North Carolina, while Biden released a new ad promising a "fresh start." Paula Reid reports.
President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are increasing their campaign travel with election day just under two months away. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson and Yahoo News national reporter and producer Marquise Francis join CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
President Trump on Tuesday denied reports that his campaign funds are dwindling, but said he would be willing to personally finance the effort if necessary. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Nicole Sganga joins "Red and Blue"'s Elaine Quijano with more on the president's reaction to reports that he has lost the significant cash advantage he had over Joe Biden just five months ago.
Ahead of the November election, Democrats are making a major push for Wisconsin. According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tacker poll, Joe Biden leads President Trump by a slim 6 points in the Badger State. Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, joins CBSN for a closer look at his party's strategy there.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just President Trump, about the safety of any potential coronavirus vaccine. President Trump says Biden's comments "undermine science." CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with more on that plus the latest pushback over a report in "The Atlantic" that the president disparaged soldiers killed in combat, and the president's plans to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees.
With just 56 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred over vaccines and the military. Paula Reid reports from the White House.
On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with labor union members in Pennsylvania, and while campaigning in Wisconsin, vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris met with the family of shooting victim Jacob Blake. Ed O'Keefe reports.
A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden with a 10-point lead over President Trump nationally. Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the presidential race.
New CBS News poll finds Biden's margins over Trump are the same nationwide and in battleground state of Wisconsin.
The nationwide survey found violent crimes excluding simple assault fell for the first time in four years.
This week we sat down with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
The ambassador was highly praised in tweets by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but there's indication as to why he's leaving the role now.
It was his first indoor rally since one Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June that was blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases.
Approval of a vaccine, however, will depend on federal regulators, Albert Bourla said.
Gottlieb said the White House did not have the information they needed from federal health officials to make decisions.
Huge global trial was halted after a single participant showed a possible adverse reaction, but the U.K.'s independent safety regulator cleared it to resume.
"We are by no means out of the woods," WHO chief says.
Doctors in Germany say Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is no longer on a ventilator, as labs in Sweden and France back Novichok finding.
Trump issued an executive order in August that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell off its U.S. arm or cease operations in the country within 90 days, citing national security issues.
National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and flash flooding from torrential rains.
The mansion will be available for a very limited time – but it's surprisingly cheap to rent.
Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.
This week we sat down with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
The mansion will be available for a very limited time – but it's surprisingly cheap to rent.
Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter as the host and executive producer of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talks to Gayle King about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters.
The 27-year-old from Austria became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.
A long-held, bipartisan White House tradition is to artfully preserve the occupants of the Oval Office – a unique and historic collection of portraiture
Stranded at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the traveling musician with nowhere to go found a way to perform for audiences, while the pandemic informed the music on his latest album, "The Speed of Now, Part 1"
The Trump administration claims the social media service's Chinese ownership presents national security risks.
Microblogging company says it "will not permit our service to be abused" during elections and other civic events.
The hacking groups are targeting the Trump and Biden campaigns, as well as entities involved in the 2020 race, Microsoft found.
New video game console will be the first in Xbox line to come out since the Xbox One launched in 2013.
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life
Flames up and down the West Coast have forced thousands to flee and cast a shroud of smoke that has given Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, some of the worst air quality in the world.
The storm poses a "very significant threat" when it hits land this week, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
More than 500,000 Oregonians are under an evacuation order and 40,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
While our skies are becoming increasingly marred by light pollution, dark sky reserves away from city lights, and new, cheaper technologies, have made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take out-of-this-world images of the night sky
Black moms are 3-4 times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes than white mothers, and roughly two-thirds of maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable.
Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
The Trump administration claims the social media service's Chinese ownership presents national security risks.
The cultural importance of Juukan Gorge was confirmed a year after Rio Tinto obtained approval to blast in the area.
Bellamy allegedly used the loan to buy more than $100,000 on luxury goods and spent over $60,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
One of the two White deputies involved in the arrest of Roderick Walker has been let go due to "excessive use of force."
The deputies, a 31-year-old female and 24-year-old male, were wounded as they sat in their patrol car. A $100,000 reward is being offered for any information on the suspect.
Video of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
The investigation into the murder of a successful Orlando businesswoman found dead in her bathtub reveals an out-of-control home renovation — and her husband's apparent secret life.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has described the investigation as "intensely active."
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life
While our skies are becoming increasingly marred by light pollution, dark sky reserves away from city lights, and new, cheaper technologies, have made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take out-of-this-world images of the night sky
NASA called the cluster a "pocketful of stars."
The findings hold promise for preventing muscle and bone loss in astronauts on prolonged space trips like Mars missions.
New up-close images of the sun's surface are both stunning and scary.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, draped over nearly one million acres of wilderness areas and the Sawtooth National Forest, is a major draw for amateur astrophotographers capturing the heavens
Dave Tronnes said his wife slipped and fell in the tub. But investigators believe it was murder and suspect a never-ending home renovation was the motive.
Police have killed more people in the first half of 2020 than in the first half of each of the previous four years.
Feminism has never been more widely proclaimed than it is now. But there is no consensus within the movement about what that means or how to move forward. Are these conflicts getting in the way of progress — or paving the way for growth? This CBSN Originals documentary explores the internal culture wars and the greatest obstacles facing the feminist movement today.
In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal the president's view on how close the U.S. came to nuclear war with North Korea. Scott Pelley reports.
Social media platforms have become de facto public spaces, where freedom of speech is exercised. But when online speech pushes the limits of acceptability, where do we draw the line? Are conservatives and liberals treated differently? And who gets to decide? This CBSN Originals documentary explores the controversy that's spread far beyond Twitter and Facebook, with real-life consequences.
Phoebe Bridgers was just 22 when she made "Stranger in the Alps," her acclaimed 2017 debut. Since then, she has been involved in collaborations with Conor Oberst and others. She also became a producer of albums herself, including her latest, titled "Punisher." Bridgers joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform "Kyoto."
Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.