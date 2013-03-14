Change at the Vatican
Pope Benedict XVI's resignation and the conclave to elect Pope Francis I the Church's new leader
Latest
2 ex-Vatican hospital execs face embezzlement charges
Ex-president and treasurer of Vatican's Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital accused of using donations to upgrade cardinal's apartment
Pope Frances opens a new pathway to sainthood
But if you're hoping for beatification, fair warning; this new option requires a premature death, and a miracle
Pope makes historic appearance in Egypt
Pope Francis on delicate visit to Arab world's most populous country following spate of deadly Islamic militant attacks against Christians
Sex abuse survivor quits pope's commission to protect minors
In massive public blow to Pope Francis' 3-year-old commission, Marie Collins accuses senior Vatican officials of "stonewalling" and failing to protect kids
Pope takes control of ancient Catholic order amid condom scandal
Big changes after resignation of Knights of Malta's grand master, who faced off with Pope Francis in condom distribution row
Pope Francis contemplates aging on his 80th birthday
Pope Francis shared breakfast with eight homeless people before heading to Mass on his 80th birthday
Pope warns against hostility targeting people of different races
Pope Francis speaks out during ceremony giving Roman Catholic Church new cardinals from six continents
Take a tour of the centuries-old papal summer retreat in Italy
Popes have relaxed here during the summer, but for the first time, the bedroom and other intimate spaces are open to the public
Pope visits Auschwitz death camp, leaves message behind
Walks through notorious gate bearing words "Arbeit Macht Frei" (work sets you free) at place where Nazis killed more than 1 million during WWII
Pope OKs new procedures on bishops who botch abuse cases
New procedures seek to answer long-standing demands by survivors of abuse that the Vatican hold bishops accountable
Is Pope Francis considering retirement?
At a Vatican event, Pope Francis answered a question from a young person about the possibility of stepping down
Pope washes feet of Muslim migrants
"We are all brothers," says pontiff after washing, kissing the feet of Muslim, Orthodox, Hindu and Catholic refugees
Pope Francis makes his debut on Instagram
Pontiff expands presence on social media beyond Twitter account followed by millions
Pope shocked by deadly attack that killed nuns
Vatican says pontiff was "shocked and profoundly saddened" by murderous attack at home for the elderly
Pope Francis touches families separated by U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented woman tells CBS News she and her husband live just two-and-a-half miles away -- but on opposite sides of the border
Pope Francis takes on immigration policy in cross-border Mass
In his strongest stand yet in solidarity with migrants, Pope Francis celebrated Mass just across the Rio Grande from Texas
Airline: Pope's flight to Mexico hit during arrival
Incident involving plane carrying Francis to Mexico City comes amid increasing concerns from officials around the world
Pope warns young Mexicans not to be lured into drug trade
"Jesus, who gives us hope, would never ask us to be hit men," Pope Francis says during Mass in Morelia, a hotbed of drug violence
Pope in Mexico: "With the devil, there is no dialogue"
Pontiff stops in crime-riddled suburb of Mexico City with murder rate of women so high government issued a special alert there
Pope gives tough love to Mexico's political, church elite
Pope Francis tells bishops they must denounce the "insidious threat" posed by the drug trade, not hide behind their privilege and careers
Pope Francis, Russian Orthodox Patriarch sign unity deal
Pope Francis stopped over in Cuba on Friday, en route to a five-day Mexican visit
5 things to know about Pope Francis' trip to Mexico
History's first Latin American pope is headed to Mexico for a weeklong tour
Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday: "Be more sensitive"
Sacrifice must be done out of authentic love, not to satisfy one's conscience, the pontiff tells the faithful at the start of Lent
Pope Francis alters foot-washing ceremony with a decree
Catholic priests across world told to diversify their chosen subjects for Holy Thursday tradition to better represent their communities
Homeless woman gives birth near Vatican, gets generous offer
Police in Italy say woman gave birth on piece of cardboard near St. Peter's Square