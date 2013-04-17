Bullying: Words Can Kill
Bullying is everyone's problem. Fighting back, the stakes couldn't be higher
A "48 Hours" special on bullying in the digital age
Tips for parents: What to do if your child is bullied
What can you do if your child is the target of a bully? Some advice from Justin W. Patchin, Ph.D, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center and author of "Bullying Beyond the Schoolyard."
Tips for parents: Is your child a bully?
If you find out that your child is bullying others, you need to take some steps to stop that behavior. Hear more from Justin W. Patchin, Ph.D, an author, associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
Tips for parents: Is your child being bullied?
What can parents do if their child is being bullied? Justin W. Patchin, PhD, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, and author of "Bullying Beyond the Schoolyard," offers advice.
Meet the kids
Students share their experiences with bullying and cyberbullying with CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith.
A mother's story
Jessica Logan was harshly bullied at school. Her mother, Cynthia, shares her thoughts about bullying with CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith.
Tips for parents: Monitor online activities
Do you know how to monitor your child online activities? Justin W. Patchin, Ph.D, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, offers tips.
"I was a bully"
Students Tyree Berdecia and Aislyn Doeur explain why they think kids bully.
Johnny's poem
Johnny Cagno uses his art and poetry to express what it feels like to be bullied.
Lisa's homework
Lisa Cagno talks to CBS correspondent Tracy Smith about how she helps her son, Johnny, who has experienced constant bullying at school.
Jacob addresses lawmakers
Jacob Kaufman appears before a special Rhode Island Senate Commission to study bullying and cyberbullying in December 2010.
Dara's diary
In her web diaries, Dara Genovese shares her personal story as the victim of cyberbullying.
Jacob's dream
Reading his anti-bullying essay, Jacob Kaufman shares his dream for a future with no bullies.
Parents speak out on bullying after son's death
Parents of Kameron Jacobsen of Monroe, N.Y. say one-size-fits-all solutions to bullying are failing America's kids
Cyberbullying prevention: Resources for students and parents
Tools and tips for the whole family
Tips for parents: Be your child's advocate
If your child is being bullied and you turn to the school for help and you're not getting the kind of assistance you need, be persistent. Hear more from Justin W. Patchin, Ph.D, an assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Tracy Smith: What I learned about bullying
A reporter's firsthand account of what it's like on the bullying front lines
Is your child being cyberbullied?
Helpful advice for parents from Justin W. Patchin, Ph.D, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center
"48 Hours" shares what a bullied life looks like
Broadcast gets unrestricted access to Rhode Island middle school; Eighth grader says he was afraid to go to school every day