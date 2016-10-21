Battle for Mosul
U.S. troops are backing Iraqi military and Kurdish forces as they battle ISIS for Iraq's 2nd largest city
Latest
Behind the Lens: Children of ISIS
In the ruins of Mosul, Charlie D'Agata gets a sense of the desperation on which ISIS preys to recruit a new generation
German girl found in ISIS hideout wants "to go home"
Linda Wenzel, a 16-year-old Muslim convert, was caught with other "ISIS brides" as Iraqi forces reclaimed Mosul
As ISIS "sleepers" hunted in Mosul, focus shifts to Raqqa
U.S.-backed forces go after ISIS "sleeper cells," suspected to be using their families as human shields, day after city declared liberated
Iraqi PM congratulates troops in Mosul, declares victory over ISIS
Dressed in a black military uniform, a smiling Haider al-Abadi walked amid the soldiers, at one point grabbing an Iraqi flag and briefly draping it on his shoulders
Iraq PM says "we managed to liberate" Mosul
Lt. Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, of Iraq's special forces, said earlier in the day that Iraqi forces are just 250 meters from the Tigris River, in the western half of Mosul
ISIS clings to last tiny urban patches of crumbling "caliphate"
Extremists now hold just a few blocks of Iraq's 2nd largest city, as U.S.-backed forces breach wall surrounding their de-facto capital in Syria
ISIS hides female suicide bombers among fleeing civilians
Two suicide bombings against Iraqi soldiers follow three other attacks by women
Shrinking "Islamic State" loses its symbolic birthplace
Militants tried to level ancient al-Nuri mosque as they fled the Mosul landmark, but Iraqi troops now control the compound
"Stench of death" from bodies of ISIS fighters fills Mosul
U.S.-backed Iraqi special forces said Sunday they've retaken two-thirds of the Old City, and Iraqi forces opened exit routes this weekend for hundreds of civilians to escape
ISIS makes bloody last stand in Mosul
Cameras can't really do justice to the destruction of the Old City. It just goes on forever, reports CBS News' Charlie D'Agata
American aid worker runs through ISIS gunfire to save little girl
ISIS snipers filled the air with gunfire, but David Eubank had to get to the girl
Iconic mosque where ISIS leader declared caliphate destroyed
Iraq's Ministry of Defense said ISIS detonated explosives inside Mosul's al-Nuri mosque, but ISIS claimed a U.S. airstrike was to blame -- which the U.S. disputes
Deadly food poisoning tears through camp for displaced people
Hundreds of Iraqis who fled homes around ISIS-held Mosul left in critical condition thanks to tainted food aid
American doctors volunteer to help wounded in Mosul
Dr. John Lucey, an orthopedic surgeon from North Carolina, came out of retirement at 74 years old to do what he could in Iraq
Iraqi forces hope new offensive will be final push to rid Mosul of ISIS
Iraqi commanders have said they know they are running out of time with an estimated 200,00 civilans still trapped inside the Old City
Pentagon: March airstrike killed more than 100 civilians
Investigation found that building collapsed after U.S. bomb detonated explosives placed by ISIS
U.S. envoy says key fight vs. ISIS in "final stages"
Brett McGurk says U.S.-backed Iraqi forces "completely defeating" militants in Mosul, warns more cash needed to rebuild
"Liars": Survivors reject U.S. claims on airstrike that killed 100
Witnesses and 1 of 2 only survivors of strike on Mosul home dismiss Pentagon's suggestions ISIS to blame for civilian deaths
DoD identifies U.S. service member killed by blast outside Mosul
Death is second American military fatality since the start of Mosul operation against ISIS more than six months ago
U.S. investigating reports that Mosul airstrike killed more than 100 civilians
The suspected high toll underscores the difficulties that Iraqi troops face in the weeks-long fight to route the Sunni militant group from Iraq's second-largest city
ISIS battles U.S.-backed troops to a vicious standoff
ISIS and Iraq forces in standoff for western Mosul where Charlie D'Agata reports from front line of brutal street fighting
American volunteer doctors saving lives in Mosul
The New York City Medics have been responding to natural disasters for years, but Mosul is their first war zone
ISIS is cornered, desperate, and leaving trail of destruction
Instead of surrendering, the extremists are still lobbing mortars in battle for Mosul
Iraqi troops tighten their grip around ISIS in Mosul
Some Iraqi commanders say they'll retake the entire city of Mosul within weeks
ISIS kills "anyone who argues with them," says defector
An ISIS defector told CBS News that the powerful propaganda led him to believe they wanted to create a just Islamic state
