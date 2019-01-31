American Heroes
Honoring veterans, service members, and everyday Americans
Latest
-
Army of strangers show up to honor Air Force veteran at his funeral
More than 1,000 strangers showed up to say farewell to Joseph Walker, an Air Force veteran they never met
-
Army of strangers show up at veteran's funeral
When Air Force veteran Joseph Walker died, a Texas state agency announced the funeral, fearing no one would attend. But more than 1,000 strangers showed up to pay their respects. Janet Shamlian reports.
-
Stranger holds umbrella for sheriff's deputy saluting fallen officer
As the casket of a fallen officer made its way through a rainy Birmingham, Alabama, sheriff's deputy Tiffany Dial stood to salute. A man she didn't know decided to hold an umbrella for her, and his act of kindness was caught on camera. Jim Axelrod explains.
-
Stranger holds umbrella for deputy saluting fallen officer in the rain
The man never said a word, while he stood holding an umbrella for her for 45 minutes
-
Witness wracked with guilt over WWII crash honors fallen airmen
Tony Foulds was only 8 when he saw a damaged bomber try to land on a field where he was playing
-
Military wife surprises her fellow officer husband after 8 months in Iraq
Jamie Douglas decided she wanted to surprise her husband once she got home
-
Daughter of Tuskegee Airman gets answers 70 years after his death
Marla Andrews was just 2 years old when her father, a Tuskegee Airman, died serving his country. Her family looked for answers and finally got a breakthrough 70 years later. Jeff Glor has her story.
-
Daughter of Tuskegee Airman gets answers about his death, 70 years later
"I think like most people, the fact that you can't find out what you want to know immediately makes you crazy"
