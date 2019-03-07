Alabama pastor helping community heal after devastating tornado

Families who lost everything in the Alabama tornado are finding faith. As the pastor at Salem First Baptist Church, David Babson is helping along the way.

Fourteen years ago, Babson nearly died in a horrible truck accident. He endured 140 surgeries to recover.

"God just want a prayer, give me the words to encourage them, give me what I need to say to these people to bring hope into their lives," he said.

His burden now is to rebuild his community, including putting Carolyn Reese's home back together. Babson is also using his sanctuary as a relief center, taking in supplies and listening to his flock.

"I felt so bad. And I felt guilty because I have a home. I still have my home, I still have my children and I still have my grandchildren and these people have absolutely nothing anymore, I really felt guilty," said Wendy Woodall, a church member.

It is work that after the worst tornado in nearly six years knows no end. Right now, neither does the gratitude.

"They didn't have to do this but they did it out of the kindness of their heart. For that i'm so grateful and thankful," said Reese.

"There's more to this world than just what's happening today. There's always tomorrow," said Babson.