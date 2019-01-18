Military wife surprises her fellow officer husband after 8 months in Iraq

Second Lt. Jamie Douglas wanted to surprise her husband, and did she ever. Jordan Pruitt, also a 2nd Lt., had no idea his wife was back from Iraq when she showed up to surprise him at a Fort Sam Houston training center in San Antonio, Texas.

"I looked back at the video and I noticed I hugged her about five times in the course of her standing there. There was a lot of moments over the past eight, nine months where I was like, 'Man, I could really use a hug right now,'" Pruitt said. "I guess that was really just a cathartic expression of all of that. Just like, 'Man, it's finally here, this is real.'"

Anyone could see those eight months apart felt like eight lifetimes. Their emotional reunion was caught on camera.

Welcome Home 2LT Jordan Pruitt, Army Medical Specialist Corps officer currently attending the Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at #HRCoE had an unexpected surprise during his classroom training when his wife 2LT Jamie Douglas, a Medical Platoon Leader/ Squadron Medical Officer stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, returned from an 8 month deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. We thank this dual-military couple and all Soldiers and Military Families for their service and sacrifice. #ThisWeWillDefend #TRADOC #ArmyMedicineStartsHere U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Joint Base San Antonio Posted by AMEDD Center and School, Army Health Readiness Center of Excellence on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

The couple has been inseparable since high school. Both came from military families, enrolled in ROTC in college and then launched their Army careers. When Pruitt popped the question, Douglas got deployed.

"Being on a deployment this early in a career was not something that I thought I was mentally prepared for," Douglas said.

"Just not being there to huge her to kind of be that you know shield for her was one of the tougher parts," Pruitt said.

In the Army, Pruitt is training as a physical therapist and Douglas is a medical platoon leader. But sometimes nothing heals like a hug.