After the Arab Spring
Complete coverage of the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East and the tumultuous rebuilding
Ex-Egypt leader acquitted of ordering mass-murder back at home
Hosni Mubarak ruled nation for 30 years and was accused of ordering 900 opponents killed during uprising that toppled him
Ex-Egyptian leader Mubarak released from custody
Prosecutors ordered Mubarak freed on Monday, six years after he was ousted during the Arab Spring
More stumbling blocks in U.S. training of Syrian rebels
The U.S.-led training of moderate Syrian rebels has hit a roadblock. Fighters who have left the program say they did so because the U.S. only wanted them to fight ISIS and not the Syrian regime. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports.
Turkey and U.S. to set up "safe zone" within Syria
Turkey and the U.S. are working together to use airstrikes against ISIS to establish a "safe zone" just north of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Holly Williams is on the ground in Turkey with the developments.
4 Italians kidnapped in Libya
Foreign Ministry says construction workers were seized at industrial complex owned by Italian energy company Eni
Rare view of destruction inside Yemen's civil war
The civil war raging in Yemen has killed more than 2,000 people, as Iran-backed Houthi rebels have faced off against a Saudi-led coalition. CBS News correspondent Clarissa Ward is among the first Western journalists to see the devastation in the capital city of Sanaa since the rebels took control in September. Ward reports on the toll the conflict has had on the city and its residents.
Libyan militias prepare to fight ISIS
With the taking of Serte, ISIS claimed another victory in Libya -- a country left vulnerable by civil war. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams met local Libyan militias who have vowed to fight off the militants.
Egypt frees American from sentence of life in prison
27-year-old Ohio State graduate, son of a prominent Muslim Brotherhood member, has been on hunger strike for over a year
Death sentence for Egypt's first freely elected president
Ousted President Mohammed Morsi learns his fate nearly two years after being removed by military
Former Egyptian leader Morsi sentenced to 20 years in prison
An Egyptian court sentenced former President Mohammed Morsi and a number of his aides to 20 years in prison on charges of killing protestors. Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, came to power as the country's first democratically elected leader after the Arab Spring but was ousted in a military coup in 2013. Alex Ortiz reports from Cairo.
U.S. resumes military aid to Egypt
Fighter jets, missiles and tanks headed to Egypt for first time since 2013, when country overthrew its first democratically elected president
Deadly attack on Tunisia museum
At least eight people are dead and dozens more hurt after attackers opened fire at a museum in Tunisia. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with the latest on the situation.
Egypt airstrikes target ISIS camps in Libya after mass beheadings
Egyptians, both Christians and Muslims, are mourning the deaths of their countrymen after ISIS released a graphic video appearing to show the execution of 21 Coptic Christians. Retaliation was swift, as Egyptian warplanes bombed ISIS training camps and arms depots in Libya overnight. Alex Ortiz reports from Cairo.
Brave Syrian villagers hold the line against ISIS
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams traveled to Syria, where a small group of villagers have given up their day jobs in order to fight back against ISIS. Williams met one woman who says she used to be an elementary school teacher before becoming a sniper on the front lines.
Killing of female protester rallies Egyptian women
Photos and videos of Shaimaa El-Sabbagh gunned down in broad daylight during a protest have rallied large groups of women to protest against the Egyptian government. Despite the outrage, police have claimed that these images may have been "fabricated." Alex Ortiz reports from Cairo.
Flash Points: New king in Saudi Arabia, chaos in Yemen
CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Bob Orr talks with CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate about the peaceful transfer of power in Saudi Arabia and the not-so-peaceful overthrow of the Yemeni government.
Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi “pessimistic” about Syria
In a discussion with Charlie Rose at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that he is pessimistic about the conflict in Syria and that his country has paid a heavy price for the war due to the rise of ISIS. Senior Producer, Lulu Chiang; Digital Journalist Gilad Thaler.
CIA insider on Yemen: Current crisis will give space for AQAP to grow
As rebel fighters gain ground in Yemen's capital of Sanaa and threaten the power of the country's president, U.S. Navy ships are reportedly on standby to evacuate American embassy workers from Yemen. Yemen is a staunch U.S. ally, but a major base for al Qaeda. CBS News senior security contributor and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington.
Young women entering Syria to join jihadist groups
Missing suspect Hayat Boumeddiene in the French terror attacks is believed to be in Syria. She flew to Istanbul, Turkey, one week before her partner killed four hostages at a Kosher market in Paris. Holly Williams reports from Istanbul.
Libyan on trial for U.S. Embassy attacks dies at 50
Abu Anas al-Libi, accused of involvement in 1998 bombings in Kenya, Tanzania, dies of complications from liver surgery
Hundreds of Syrians found in 2nd abandoned vessel
The Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 400 migrants left stranded at sea after their traffickers abandoned ship. This is the second time this week that the Italian Coast Guard has found a vessel packed with migrants, many of whom are believed to be Syrians desperate to leave their war-torn country.
Raw reporting from the Syrian civil war
Bob Simon, accustomed to being on the front lines, tells the story of a brutal civil war through the eyes of filmmakers inside Syria.
Filmmakers were the enemy
Ossama Mohammed, director of “Silvered Water, Syria Self-Portrait,” says the Assad regime considered anyone with a camera an enemy.
Inside Homs
Eyewitness accounts and video from inside the besieged city of Homs offer a rare and disturbing window into the cruel realities of the Syrian civil war. Bob Simon reports.
King Abdullah on core issue of mideast unrest
Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the core issue to the extremist problem in the Middle East with CBS News’ Charlie Rose.