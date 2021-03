CIA insider on Yemen: Current crisis will give space for AQAP to grow As rebel fighters gain ground in Yemen's capital of Sanaa and threaten the power of the country's president, U.S. Navy ships are reportedly on standby to evacuate American embassy workers from Yemen. Yemen is a staunch U.S. ally, but a major base for al Qaeda. CBS News senior security contributor and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington.