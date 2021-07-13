Summer workout gear deals: Save big on shoes, apparel, and accessories from Lululemon, Nike, Athleta and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Waning pandemic restrictions mean the doors to the gym are once again open. Between those returning to in-person yoga classes, those taking CrossFit classes in the summer heat, those who deadlift at dawn, and everyone in between who loves to sweat, busier gyms suggest that physical fitness is on many peoples' minds.

If you're planning to return to the gym (or even if you've been going for months), it might be time to upgrade your look with some new essentials and stylish athleisure pieces. The good news: There's plenty of great athleisure and gym gear available at a discount. Here are ten of the biggest workout gear deals.

Cross Train one-piece swimsuit from Athleta

Athleta

From swimming to surfing, the Cross Train one-piece from Athleta can keep up with your water workout of choice. Made with recycled Lycra and Nylon, this swimsuit is resilient enough to snap back, even when waterlogged. The perforated overlay design offers full coverage while still providing ventilation. The convenient back zipper allows for easy pull-on and -off.

Onzie ribbed shorts from Asos

Onzie via ASOS

These high-rise Onzie ribbed shorts from Asos are made to fit a wide variety of fitness pursuits. The quick-drying material will keep wearers cool, while the ribbed texture adds a chic touch that can transition into after-workout socializing. An elasticated waist brings added comfort.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 running shoes

Nike

The React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 running shoes are made with a technology that minimizes weight and offer extra support. The workout sneakers have extra rubber at the outsole to ensure a secure your run. A rocker-like shape in the sole adds explosiveness to take-offs and extra cushioning as the foot hits the ground. Plus, a ventilated design keeps feet cool during high-intensity workouts.

Lululemon Align high-rise leggings

Lululemon

The Align leggings from Lululemon are made to feel practically weightless, so that you can fully focus on a mindful yoga flow. Designed for low-impact physical activity such as Pilates, long walks or just hanging out around the house, these workout leggings are made with buttery soft Nulu fabric. The hidden waistband pocket is perfect for holding a key or card, leaving hands free for dumbbells or resistance bands.

Gym bag with reflective detail from Asos

ASOS

This gym bag from Asos goes anywhere, from a jog to the gym to a night out. Adjustable straps and a padded mesh back provide plenty of comfort, while the two-way zip fastening and mesh side pockets add convenience. The reflective detail helps you work out and travel safely at all hours of the night.

Exhale sports bra from Athleta

Athleta

Best for light impact, studio-based workouts, the exhale bra from Athleta is designed for comfort and mobility. Wearers can enjoy a guilt-free day at the Pilates studio, knowing this piece of activewear was made using recycled nylon. The bra has a lightweight lining and quick-drying material, too, to keep you serene even as you break a sweat.

Lululemon jogger bottoms

Lululemon

These stylish jogger bottoms from Lululemon are the perfect piece of fitness gear for just about any workout routine. Designed to give your legs some wiggle room, these breathable pants with an adjustable waistband and hidden pockets are a great pick for your walk from the gym and for your post-workout plans.

Nike NV01 sunglasses

Nike

Those long summer days spent outside mean extra time squinting in the sun. The NV01 sunglasses from Nike make it easy to protect yourself while you play. Soft rubber surrounds the underside of these sunglasses, right at the ear, for added comfort. With a chic and modern design and open temple tips for optimal airflow, these glasses will help you see -- and be seen.

Nike men's swim briefs

Nike

This Nike swim brief is crafted with polyester and PBT fabric durable enough to last through the summer swim season. The interior drawcord and 100% polyester internal front lining ensures a comfortable fit. The flat seams of the briefs reduce chafing.

Nike Pro men's long-sleeve top

Nike

For maximum coverage with minimal discomfort, the Nike Pro long-sleeve top is a must-have. The lightweight design of this shirt makes it easy to layer on cooler nights, while the sweat-wicking material keeps wearers comfortable all day long.