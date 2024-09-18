Which Amazon Kindle e-reader is best? How to choose, and how to save on a new one

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to e-readers, Amazon rules the roost, thanks to its popular Kindle devices, not to mention the world's largest e-book store. You get to read all your favorite books — from your favorite authors — in a thin and lightweight device with a glare-free display that lasts up to 10 hours before you need to recharge. The screen can be viewed in any lighting situation and does not cause eye fatigue. These devices nicely replicate the pages of a printed book, but allow you to customize the appearance of text by selecting a font and type size that you find visually appealing.

Even better, you can subscribe to the Kindle Unlimited subscription service, which provides unlimited access to more than 4 million e-books, thousands of audiobooks and digital editions of popular magazines for $11.99 per month. (A trial subscription is included when you purchase a new Kindle.) You can even play audiobooks and podcasts when you pair wireless headphones or Bluetooth earbuds with the e-reader. This includes audiobooks from the Audible service.

Which Kindle is the best? you ask? Well, that all depends on how and where you plan to use it, and what additional functionality you want from your e-reader. We're here to help you choose the best Amazon Kindle e-reader to meet your needs and budget by helping you understand your options.

What is the best Amazon Kindle e-reader?

The Amazon e-reader lineup consists of three Kindle devices that cater to all readers, as well as two that are designed specifically for young readers. Here's what each e-reader offers:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Display size: 6.8 inches | Display resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Display lighting: 17 LEDs | Display type: Paperwhite | Storage: 16GB | Battery life: Up to 10 weeks | Plays audiobooks: Yes | Waterproof: Yes, IPX8 rated | Lock screen ads: Optional | Housing color options: Agave green, black, denim | Dimensions: 6.9 x 4.9 x 0.32 inches | Weight: 7.23 ounces | Special features: Adjustable warm light

The Kindle Paperwhite offers all of the functionality you'd expect from a Kindle e-reader. You can read e-books from Amazon's own e-book store, listen to audiobooks (including those you get through an Audible subscription), and listen to podcasts, too. If you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, you get a vast amount of content to read or listen to.

The Paperwhite display can be viewed, glare-free, in almost any lighting conditions, including direct sunlight. The e-reader is also thin and lightweight, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods.

There are two versions of the Kindle Paperwhite to choose from. The less expensive configuration displays ads when the screen is locked. The ad-free version displays just that — no ads whatsoever.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition



Display size: 6.8 inches | Display resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Display lighting: 17 LEDs | Display type: Paperwhite | Storage: 32GB | Battery life: Up to 10 weeks | Plays audiobooks: Yes | Waterproof: Yes, IPX8 | Lock screen ads: No | Housing color options: Agave green, black, denim | Dimensions: 6.9 x 4.9 x 0.32 inches | Weight: 7.3 ounces | Special features: Auto-adjusting light; Supports 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi; Wireless charging

If you're a fan of Kindle e-readers and want to enjoy all of the features and functions these e-readers have to offer, including access to the Kindle Unlimited subscription service and Audible audiobook service, our current top pick is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

What sets it apart from the Kindle Paperwhite is that you get more storage, wireless charging and an ad-free experience. We love that this device is light and portable, as well as waterproof. This means you can read while soaking in the tub, lounging at the pool, or suntanning at the beach.

Another standout feature is the auto-adjusting light, so when you enter into a low-light area to read, the screen automatically adjusts to an optimal brightness (which you can alter, if you don't like it).

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Display size: 10.2 inches | Display resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Display lighting: 35 LEDs | Display type: Digital ink | Storage: 16GB, 32GB or 64GB | Battery life: Up to 12 weeks | Plays audiobooks: Yes | Waterproof: No | Lock screen ads: No | Housing color options: Black | Dimensions: 9 x 7.7 x 0.22 inches | Weight: 15.3 ounces | Special features: Basic stylus included; Works as an e-reader, audiobook/podcast player and digital notepad

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player, but it also offers another cool feature that other Kindles don't. It's a digital notepad. You can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the built-in note taking app, you can create custom digital notebooks and then fill up individual pages with your thoughts or sketches. These notes can easily be shared when the e-reader is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the Send-to-Kindle app. A basic stylus comes with the Scribe, but a "Premium Pen" can be purchased separately ($60). The benefit of the Premium Pen is that the top serves as a digital eraser (just like on a pencil). Either model attaches to the side of the Scribe using magnets. A three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service is included, as is a USB Type-C charging cable.

The Scribe uses a manually adjustable e-ink display that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. In a dark room, the 35 LEDs brighten the screen, so can easily see the display. With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader combined with useful note-taking tools.

Be sure to check out our in-depth review of the Amazon Kindle Scribe for more information about this versatile e-reader, audiobook player and note taking combo.

Amazon Kindle Kids

Display size: 6 inches | Display resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Display lighting: 4 LEDs | Display type: Digital ink | Storage: 16GB | Battery life: Up to 6 weeks | Plays audiobooks: Yes | Waterproof: No | Lock screen ads: No | Housing color options: Ocean explorer, Unicorn Valley | Dimensions: 6.3 x 4.5 x 0.53 inches (with case) | Weight: 9.3 ounces (with case) | Special features: Designed for readers between ages 3 and 12; Includes one year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a case and a two-year worry-free guaranty; Built-in parental controls

The Kindle Kids is the most basic e-reader that Amazon offers. It's not waterproof and it offers just a six-inch display. You do, however, get up to a six-week battery life and all of the core functionality that Kindle e-readers offer.

What sets the Kindle Kids apart is that it comes with a free cover, a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and a two-year worry-free guaranty. Plus, parental controls are integrated into the device.

Designed for kids between the ages of 3 and 12, this e-reader is easy to hold. And thanks to the Amazon Kids+ service, your child gets unlimited access to age-appropriate and curated e-books, audiobooks and other content. Once the subscription expires, you can renew it for $5.99 per month.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Display size: 6.8 inches | Display resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Display lighting: 17 LEDs | Display type: Paperwhite | Storage: 16GB | Battery life: Up to 10 weeks | Plays audiobooks: Yes | Waterproof: Yes, IPX8 rated | Lock screen ads: No | Housing color options: Emerald forest, robot dreams, warrior cats | Dimensions: 6.9 x 5.1 x 0.5 inches (with case) | Weight: 11.32 ounces (with case) | Special features: Designed for readers ages 7 and up; Includes one year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a case and a two-year worry-free guaranty; Built-in parental controls; Adjustable warm light

With this e-reader, you get a slightly larger and better display than what's offered by the Kindle Kids. You also get a longer battery life and an adjustable warm light, which makes reading in low-light situations easier on the eyes.

This version of the Kindle is designed for kids over the age of 7. However, we recommend going with a regular Kindle, as opposed to a kids edition, once your child hits age 12. Like the Kindle Kids, this model comes with a free cover, a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and a two-year worry-free guaranty. Plus, parental controls are integrated into the device.

Keep in mind, the Amazon Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are dedicated e-readers that can also play audiobooks. These are different from the selection of low-cost Amazon Fire Kids tablets that have full-color screens. These tablets can display video, stream music, access the internet via Wi-Fi and run Android apps. Pricing for these tablets ranges from $55 to $150.

Which Amazon Kindle should you choose?

For the average teen or adult, we recommend the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition because it's waterproof, offers plenty of storage, does not display ads on the lock screen, and it's lightweight. If you're looking for a digital note taking tool that's also an e-reader, and you're a fan of the Kindle ecosystem, the Kindle Scribe is the device to choose.

For a child, we recommend the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. It too is waterproof and comes with plenty of storage. You also get a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service (which provides unlimited access to age-appropriate and curated content), plus a free case and a two-year worry-free guaranty. If the e-reader gets damaged, Amazon will repair or replace it for free.

Especially for teenage and adult readers, we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest you also check out the Kobo e-readers that have full-color digital ink displays, yet they're priced competitively with the Kindle e-readers. However, if you're looking for a device that's primarily a full-color digital notepad, but that can also serve as an e-reader, our top recommendation is the reMarkable Paper Pro ($579).

Save an extra 20% on any new Kindle

If you already have an older Kindle e-reader and you're looking to upgrade, Amazon offers a trade-in program. If you participate, Amazon will send you an Amazon Gift Card for the appraised value of your existing e-reader, plus give you a 20% discount on the new Kindle e-reader you opt to purchase. To take advantage of this deal, visit the Amazon product page for the e-reader you want to purchase. Below its displayed price, click on the Save 20% with Trade-In button.