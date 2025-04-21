Texas county official injured and husband killed in stabbing, grandson under arrest, police say

A county commissioner in Denton County, Texas, is in the hospital and her husband is dead after a stabbing attack by the victims' grandson, local police said Monday.

Police in Lewisville — a suburban city north of Dallas — said officers responded to a home just before 4 a.m. Monday on Springwood Drive near Elmwood Drive. They said they found County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell and Fred Mitchell had both been stabbed.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Mitchell Reinacher, the couple's grandson. They said he was still at the scene of the incident and officers arrested him without incident.

Paramedics took the Mitchells to area hospitals, where Fred Mitchell was pronounced dead. Bobbie Mitchell survived and is in stable condition, police said.

Reinacher is in the Lewisville Jail facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police did not say what happened leading up to the stabbing.

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County commissioner and former Lewisville mayor

Bobbie Mitchell has served on the Denton County Commission since 2000. Before that, the Republican was the mayor of Lewisville from 1993 to 2000, the first Black person to hold that office. According to Mitchell's biography page on Denton County's website, the couple has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Denton County released a statement Monday afternoon on the family's behalf: "Our wonderful mother, Bobbie J. Mitchell, is expected to recover from the tragic events that occurred this morning. We are very thankful for the outreach everyone has extended to us on behalf of our family. Our mother offers her blessings to all who have reached out. We will provide updates on a later date for the funeral service for our beloved father, Fred Mitchell."

"The City is holding our Commissioner and her family close to our hearts. We are grateful for the quick response from our Police, Fire, and the hospital staff who have taken great care of Commissioner Mitchell. If you've ever been at an event where Bobbie has prayed over you, please lift her and the family up as she has lifted our community," Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said in a statement.

"This news will have a profound impact on our community. The City of Lewisville stands united in rejecting violence and remains committed to justice, peace, and the safety of all who live and serve here," Lewisville police public information officer Rachel Roberts said in a statement.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott thanked first responders for their quick response.

"Cecilia and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell's husband, Fred Mitchell, after they were brutally attacked in their home this morning," Abbott said. "I thank the Lewisville Police Department and other first responders for their quick response and for rushing Commissioner Mitchell to the hospital. Cecilia and I pray for Commissioner Mitchell as she recovers from her injuries and for Fred Mitchell's family and loved ones as they mourn his death."

Abbott appointed Bobbie Mitchell to the Commission on State Emergency Communications in 2023 for a term set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Commission is charged with administering the state 911 service program and the statewide poison control program.