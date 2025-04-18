About 429,200 wireless portable phone chargers recalled after reports of fires and burns

About 429,200 Casely wireless portable phone chargers are being recalled after the company received 51 reports from consumers of the charger's lithium-ion batteries overheating, expanding or catching fire while in use.

Those reports include incidents of the power banks catching fire while being used by consumers to charge their phones, resulting in six minor burn injuries, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A. Made in China, the charger pods were sold in a variety of colors and prints and sold online on Amazon, getcasely.com and other websites between March 2022 and September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

"Casely" is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side, and model number E33A is printed on the back. The pocket-sized power pods are compatible with various devices. The pods were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The pods measure 3 x 2 x 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces.

Consumers in possession of the recalled wireless portable power banks should immediately stop using the flammable chargers and contact Casely for a free replacement, the notice said. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. The Brooklyn, New York-based company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

To receive the free replacement, consumers must go to Casely's website and fill out an online form and other requirements and specific instructions which include uploading photographs of their device.

Because of their risk of catching fire, lithium-ion batteries cannot be thrown out in the trash, curbside bins, or even battery recycling boxes. The CPSC recommends consumers contact their municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center for guidance on how to properly dispose of their recalled lithium-ion battery or device.

For further information, contact Casely toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, by email at recall@getcasely.com, online at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall or by going to www.getcasely.com and clicking on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

Consumers experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to their remedy request, can fill out a form with CPSC here.

