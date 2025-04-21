10 of Pope Francis' most heartwarming and memorable moments

A look at Pope Francis' legacy as leader of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis, celebrated by many for his messages of inclusion and compassion, died on Monday at the age of 88, just one day after making a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Pope Francis is known by many as a symbol of unity and hope, and he showed grace and kindness to people around the world. Here are some of the most heartwarming and memorable moments from his 12-year papacy.

Allowing children to walk up to the altar during Mass

Pope Francis regularly held Mass for papal audiences at the Vatican. On more than one occasion, children have walked up to the altar during Mass — and many times, the pope did not ask them to leave.

In 2019, a young girl wearing a shirt that read "Love" walked up to the pope during Mass, clapping and walking around. The pope motioned to security and said in Italian, "Let her stay, God speaks for children, let her stay, let her stay," according to Reuters.

When a child walked up to Pope Francis as he delivered Mass to an audience in 2019, he told security guards to let her stay. Reuters

Similarly, in 2018, a young boy slipped away from his mother during Mass and walked around the pope's podium, touching a guard's spear. "He is Argentinian and unruly," the pope joked to Georg Gänswein, prefect of the Papal Household, who was seated next to him, according to Reuters.

Prefect of the Papal Household Georg Gänswein watches a boy who came from the audience onto the stage to play with a Swiss Guard's spear as Pope Francis looks on during the weekly general audience on November 28, 2018. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

The pope told security to allow the boy to stay.

"This child cannot speak. He is mute. But he can communicate. He knows how to express himself," Pope Francis told the audience, according to Reuters. "He is free, free and unruly. But he is free. He made me think of myself. Am I also so free in front of God?"

Inviting a cancer survivor with Down syndrome to ride on the popemobile

On a trip with his family to Rome in 2018, a then-12-year-old boy with Down syndrome named Peter Lombardi had his wish fulfilled when Pope Francis stopped his popemobile and kissed him on the head.

The pope then allowed the boy, who had beaten leukemia, to come into the popemobile, the designated vehicle used by the pope during public appearances.

In a video captured by the family's tour guide, the boy's mother says Peter beat cancer "by the Grace of God."

Doing tricks with the Harlem Globetrotters in Rome

Pope Francis met the Harlem Globetrotters — a team known for entertaining audiences with basketball tricks — when they took their show to Rome in 2015.

The group made the pope an honorary member and gifted him with a No. 90 jersey with "Pope Francis" on the back. He even tried one of their signature tricks: spinning a basketball on his finger.

Performing with the circus of Cuba

Pope Francis got to practice his ball-spinning skills again when the circus of Cuba visited Rome in 2019.

The group joined the pope during his weekly general audience, and a performer helped him spin a ball on his index finger.

A performer from the circus of Cuba helps Pope Francis juggling with a ball during weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall on January 2, 2019, at the Vatican. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Petting and feeding a tiger

While celebrating circus performers in 2016, Pope Francis tried a more daring stunt: petting a tiger.

The pope held a jubilee for circus and carnival performers, street performers and more, congratulating them for bringing their art "to the poor and the homeless, to prisoners, to disadvantaged young people."

"You do great things," he said during an address. "You are 'artisans' of celebration, of astonishment; you are artisans of beauty: with these qualities you enrich the society of the whole world, also with the aspiration to nourish feelings of hope and trust."

Pope Francis caresses a young tiger during his audience with the participants in the Jubilee of the "World of Travelling Shows" at Paul VI Hall in Vatican City, Vatican on June 16, 2016. Giuseppe Ciccia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Blessing the eyes of a child who was going blind

Pope Francis often visited people with disabilities, recently visiting a center for blind children in Hungary in 2023 and the Irmãs Alma School for children with disabilities in Dili, East Timor, in 2024.

In 2016, he was photographed blessing the eyes of a 5-year-old girl with a genetic disorder that leads to blindness. Lizzy Myers, from Ohio, had a bucket list to see the world before she completely lost her eyesight. Rome was on the list, and when her family visited, she got to meet the pope.

Signing a Harley-Davidson

In 2019, Pope Francis welcomed the Christian motorcycle group Jesus Bikers from Austria and signed a Harley-Davidson — which became known as a "Holy Davidson" — for the group.

It was later auctioned off for more than $55,700, with the proceeds going toward building an orphanage in Uganda, according to BBC News.

Pope Francis poses for a photo with members of Christian motorcycle group in front of an Harley Davidson motorcycle during his weekly general audience on May 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Visiting children in the hospital

As he recovered from abdominal surgery in 2023, Pope Francis used his time at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic hospital to visit pediatric cancer patients.

After undergoing surgery to fix a hernia, the Vatican released pictures showing the pope in a wheelchair in a hallway of the pediatric oncology ward visiting children, their parents and medical staff.

Pope Francis visits children and their families at the paediatric oncology department of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, June 15, 2023. Vatican Media/Handout

Sharing his 87th birthday cake with children

When he turned 87 on Dec. 17, 2023, Pope Francis celebrated with children at Santa Marta Dispensary, a medical facility in Vatican City that helps children and women in need.

In videos from the celebration, children sing "happy birthday" to the pope, who lets them take swipes of icing from his cake.

A birthday cake is presented to Pope Francis for his 87th birthday during an audience to the children of Santa Marta Dispensary in the Paul VI Audience Hall on December 17, 2023 in the Vatican. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Meeting "Spider-Man" Mattia Villardita

Pope Francis met Mattia Villardita, who visits children in the hospital while dressed in full costume as "Spider-Man," when he attended his audience in 2021 in Vatican City.

Pope Francis greets Mattia Villardita, a young man in the Spider-Man costume who makes children smile in the pediatric wards of hospitals, during his general audience at the courtyard of San Damaso on June 23, 2021, in Vatican City, Vatican. FRANCO ORIGLIA / Getty Images