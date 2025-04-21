10 of Pope Francis' most heartwarming and memorable moments
Pope Francis, celebrated by many for his messages of inclusion and compassion, died on Monday at the age of 88, just one day after making a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Pope Francis is known by many as a symbol of unity and hope, and he showed grace and kindness to people around the world. Here are some of the most heartwarming and memorable moments from his 12-year papacy.
Allowing children to walk up to the altar during Mass
Pope Francis regularly held Mass for papal audiences at the Vatican. On more than one occasion, children have walked up to the altar during Mass — and many times, the pope did not ask them to leave.
In 2019, a young girl wearing a shirt that read "Love" walked up to the pope during Mass, clapping and walking around. The pope motioned to security and said in Italian, "Let her stay, God speaks for children, let her stay, let her stay," according to Reuters.
Similarly, in 2018, a young boy slipped away from his mother during Mass and walked around the pope's podium, touching a guard's spear. "He is Argentinian and unruly," the pope joked to Georg Gänswein, prefect of the Papal Household, who was seated next to him, according to Reuters.
The pope told security to allow the boy to stay.
"This child cannot speak. He is mute. But he can communicate. He knows how to express himself," Pope Francis told the audience, according to Reuters. "He is free, free and unruly. But he is free. He made me think of myself. Am I also so free in front of God?"
Inviting a cancer survivor with Down syndrome to ride on the popemobile
On a trip with his family to Rome in 2018, a then-12-year-old boy with Down syndrome named Peter Lombardi had his wish fulfilled when Pope Francis stopped his popemobile and kissed him on the head.
The pope then allowed the boy, who had beaten leukemia, to come into the popemobile, the designated vehicle used by the pope during public appearances.
In a video captured by the family's tour guide, the boy's mother says Peter beat cancer "by the Grace of God."
Doing tricks with the Harlem Globetrotters in Rome
Pope Francis met the Harlem Globetrotters — a team known for entertaining audiences with basketball tricks — when they took their show to Rome in 2015.
The group made the pope an honorary member and gifted him with a No. 90 jersey with "Pope Francis" on the back. He even tried one of their signature tricks: spinning a basketball on his finger.
Performing with the circus of Cuba
Pope Francis got to practice his ball-spinning skills again when the circus of Cuba visited Rome in 2019.
The group joined the pope during his weekly general audience, and a performer helped him spin a ball on his index finger.
Petting and feeding a tiger
While celebrating circus performers in 2016, Pope Francis tried a more daring stunt: petting a tiger.
The pope held a jubilee for circus and carnival performers, street performers and more, congratulating them for bringing their art "to the poor and the homeless, to prisoners, to disadvantaged young people."
"You do great things," he said during an address. "You are 'artisans' of celebration, of astonishment; you are artisans of beauty: with these qualities you enrich the society of the whole world, also with the aspiration to nourish feelings of hope and trust."
Blessing the eyes of a child who was going blind
Pope Francis often visited people with disabilities, recently visiting a center for blind children in Hungary in 2023 and the Irmãs Alma School for children with disabilities in Dili, East Timor, in 2024.
In 2016, he was photographed blessing the eyes of a 5-year-old girl with a genetic disorder that leads to blindness. Lizzy Myers, from Ohio, had a bucket list to see the world before she completely lost her eyesight. Rome was on the list, and when her family visited, she got to meet the pope.
Signing a Harley-Davidson
In 2019, Pope Francis welcomed the Christian motorcycle group Jesus Bikers from Austria and signed a Harley-Davidson — which became known as a "Holy Davidson" — for the group.
It was later auctioned off for more than $55,700, with the proceeds going toward building an orphanage in Uganda, according to BBC News.
Visiting children in the hospital
As he recovered from abdominal surgery in 2023, Pope Francis used his time at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic hospital to visit pediatric cancer patients.
After undergoing surgery to fix a hernia, the Vatican released pictures showing the pope in a wheelchair in a hallway of the pediatric oncology ward visiting children, their parents and medical staff.
Sharing his 87th birthday cake with children
When he turned 87 on Dec. 17, 2023, Pope Francis celebrated with children at Santa Marta Dispensary, a medical facility in Vatican City that helps children and women in need.
In videos from the celebration, children sing "happy birthday" to the pope, who lets them take swipes of icing from his cake.
Meeting "Spider-Man" Mattia Villardita
Pope Francis met Mattia Villardita, who visits children in the hospital while dressed in full costume as "Spider-Man," when he attended his audience in 2021 in Vatican City.