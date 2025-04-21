George Clooney jokes about dying his iconic silver hair dark for Broadway role: "You never get used to it"

George Clooney is one of Hollywood's most well-known silver foxes. But lately, he's been sporting a new look — one he admits is not exactly his favorite.

The 63-year-old actor dyed his hair to star in the Broadway adaptation of "Good Night and Good Luck," and he knows it's catching people off guard.

Clooney pokes fun at his dark hair: "I know it's not good"

"I know it's not good," Clooney quipped during an interview with "CBS Mornings" that aired Monday. "You never get used to it."

The actor told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that he's had salt-and-pepper hair for most of his life and he said he is not used to seeing it so dark.

"It's not my favorite look, and my wife, she thinks it's funny," joked Clooney, adding that his 7-year-old twins laugh at his new look. "Because, honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dying your hair."

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor made his Broadway debut this month, playing the role of legendary CBS News journalist Edward R. Murrow in "Good Night and Good Luck."

He said despite his experience as an actor and speaking to crowds, opening night was as "nerve-racking as you can imagine."

"There is a huge responsibility with these words because they are Edward R. Murrow's words," he said. "There's a lot of people in that audience who know those speeches by heart... I feel a sort of enormous responsibility to the people who originally said these words, to make sure that I do it well. So yeah, it's nerve-racking."

"Hit the jackpot" with wife Amal

Clooney also opened a little bit about his family – wife Amal Clooney and their two children Ella and Alexander.

"Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age. They're really curious and funny," he said. "Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

Clooney insisted that he and Amal, whom he married in 2014, have yet to have a fight and are "having a really great time in life."

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't," he said. "We're trying to find something to fight about!"

"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman," Clooney added. "I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great."